'All That' Star Lori Beth Denberg Claims Dan Schneider Showed Her Pornography and Mocked Her Body When She Was Only 19

She stated their relationship changed in other ways at that time as well. She accused Schneider of starting sexual conversations with her and initiating phone s--. When she moved to Los Angeles, Calif., Denberg said that she began to sleep over at his home.

Although she clarified they were not sexually intimate, they did give each other massages. When she was around the age of 20 or 21 years old, the former child star detailed a time they'd been watching Jeopardy! at Schneider's place and the pair made a bet that whoever got the most answers correct would earn a massage.

When Denberg won, she alleged Schneider fondled her chest.

She also described a dinner party with writers and crew members when Schneider allegedly asked the table if they thought Denberg's b-----s were different sizes.