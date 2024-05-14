'All That' Star Lori Beth Denberg Claims Dan Schneider Showed Her Pornography and Mocked Her Body When She Was Only 19
Lori Beth Denberg claims former Nickelodeon bigwig Dan Schneider showed her pornographic videos and engaged in a sexually suggestive relationship with her when she was only 19 years old.
The All That actress, who starred on the hit show from 1994 to 1998, described her relationship with the producer as a "weird, abusive friendship."
Denberg told a news outlet that around the time she turned 19 years old, she attended a meeting with Schneider where he allegedly showed her pornographic clips on his computer. She claimed the "grand finale" was a woman performing a sexual act on a donkey.
"I feel like that is the first time he preyed on me," she recalled.
She stated their relationship changed in other ways at that time as well. She accused Schneider of starting sexual conversations with her and initiating phone s--. When she moved to Los Angeles, Calif., Denberg said that she began to sleep over at his home.
Although she clarified they were not sexually intimate, they did give each other massages. When she was around the age of 20 or 21 years old, the former child star detailed a time they'd been watching Jeopardy! at Schneider's place and the pair made a bet that whoever got the most answers correct would earn a massage.
When Denberg won, she alleged Schneider fondled her chest.
She also described a dinner party with writers and crew members when Schneider allegedly asked the table if they thought Denberg's b-----s were different sizes.
Schneider called the allegations "wildly exaggerated and, in most cases, false" in a statement.
"As I have previously stated, there were times, particularly in the early years of my career, that I made mistakes and exhibited poor judgment as a leader," he said at the time. "If I did that with respect to Lori Beth, I sincerely apologize to her. But I cannot apologize for things I did not do."
"[The fact she] would pursue allegations regarding what may have happened between adults nearly thirty years ago — only a week after I filed a defamation lawsuit accusing Quiet on Set of being intentionally false and misleading — seems more than coincidental," he added.
As OK! previously reported, Schneider was accused of multiple inappropriate behaviors in the bombshell docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV — particularly when it came to his treatment of his staffers and his relationship with Amanda Bynes.
"I definitely saw Amanda being very close physically with Dan," editor Karyn Finley said in the documentary series. "There were many times that I saw Amanda sitting behind him hugging him, or like giving him a neck massage or whatever. Dan and Amanda had a close relationship, and I didn’t think anything different than that."
Denberg told Business Insider her allegations about Schneider.