'He Was a Mess': UFC Boss Dana White Reveals the Only Time He Saw Donald Trump 'Rattled' Was When Ivana Died

Dana White has seen Donald Trump at his most vulnerable. In a recent interview, the UFC boss opened up about the “one time” he saw his politician pal completely "rattled." “I called him on the phone, as a friend, and be like, ‘Hey, you good?’” White recalled. “‘How you doin?’ Unfazed. Like nothing’s going on. And, he’ll start talking about this and that and that kind of s---.”

Dana White said the only time he saw Donald Trump 'rattled' was when Ivana Trump died.

“One time. There's only been one time. I've never talked about this publicly, but one time, I called him, and he was not good. He was a mess, and I've never heard him like that, and I've never seen him like that. When Ivana [Trump] died. The only time I've ever seen him f--- up,” White added. “Obviously, as soon as I heard it, I reached out, and I have never. Look at all the stuff that's going on with Trump, all the bad stuff that they say — they're trying to attack him, they're trying to ruin him — unfazed... He's an absolute savage.”

Dana White says the only one time he saw Trump "rattled" was when Ivanka died,

"I called him that day, and this is the first time I've ever seen that guy busted up and not good. He does not get rattled."

Ivana was found dead by the NYPD at the bottom of her staircase on July 14, 2022. Authorities were called to her home around 12:30 p.m., discovering the 73-year-old “unconscious and unresponsive.” She was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement told TMZ that the fashion and jewelry designer died from “blunt impact injuries to her torso” after falling down stairs in her apartment. Her autopsy was completed on July 15.

Dana White noticed he was visibly upset while speaking to the president.

After the news broke, Donald confirmed his ex-wife’s passing on Truth Social. "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," Donald wrote. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life." "Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric," he added. "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

Ivana Trump died on July 14, 2022, after falling down stairs in her New York home.

Ivana once accused her husband of sexually assaulting her, later clarifying her allegations and saying she had felt “violated” by the incident. The alleged altercation took place in 1989 after a heated argument, according to Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump by reporter Harry Hurt III. Harry described that Donald, enraged at Ivana for suggesting a plastic surgeon who performed a painful scalp reduction on him, grabbed her arms and tore out chunks of her hair. He then allegedly stripped her and committed a “violent” sexual assault.

“According to versions she repeats to some of her closest confidantes, ‘he raped me,’” Harry wrote. He claimed Ivana ran upstairs, locked herself in a room, and cried “for the rest of the night” after the incident.

Donald Trump confirmed Ivana's death on Truth Social.