Donald Trump Leads Tributes To 'Wonderful, Beautiful, And Amazing Woman' Ivana Trump

Ivana Trump will always be in Donald Trump's heart. The former president took to his social media platform on Thursday, July 14, to share how he felt about his ex-wife passing away at 73 years old.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric," he continued. "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"