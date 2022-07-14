Donald Trump Leads Tributes To 'Wonderful, Beautiful, And Amazing Woman' Ivana Trump
Ivana Trump will always be in Donald Trump's heart. The former president took to his social media platform on Thursday, July 14, to share how he felt about his ex-wife passing away at 73 years old.
"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."
"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric," he continued. "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"
The Trump family also released a statement, saying, "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor."
“She fled from communism and embraced this country,” the statement continued. “She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”
Michael Foster wrote, "She was an icon in her own right, held major operational roles in Trump's hotels, and raised three wonderful children. Rest in Peace, Ivana Trump," while Kayleigh McEnany added, "My family and I send all of our love and prayers to President Trump @IvankaTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump and the entire Trump family for the loss of Ivana Trump. Thinking of you all during this very difficult time."
Benny Johnson added, "BREAKING: Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife and mother of his three eldest children, has died. RIP."
As OK! previously reported, Ivana, who split from the former president in 1992, died was found dead in her apartment on Thursday, July 14.