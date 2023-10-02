Alan Bersten Was 'Pleasantly Surprised' by 'Dancing With the Stars' Partner Jamie Lynn Spears: 'She Gives It Her All'
When Alan Bersten learned he was partnered with Jamie Lynn Spears on this season of Dancing With the Stars, he was thrilled, especially since the duo immediately clicked during rehearsals.
"I was very excited. I underestimated how hard she works. She is literally the hardest worker I've ever met, and she's so hard on herself — she wants to get it right. There's something so endearing about that, and I couldn't be more proud of her. I'm lucky to have her as a partner, and she gives it her all," the 29-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about his new fitness program, Berst10 Fitness, which was created for anyone whether they are starting their fitness journey or looking to enhance their current routine.
The dancer admits he was "pleasantly surprised" by the Zoey 101 alum, 32. "Jamie Lynn wants to be there. She wants to do well, and she shows that every day. I get so excited for rehearsals and we have so much fun together! You never know what to expect, but me and her have so much fun together. It's so easy, and four hours just fly by!" he says.
As for Bersten's strategy this time around, he says: "We're taking it one day at a time. We're putting in a lot of work and we're having fun. Hopefully people see that and it resonates with them. This show is a journey, it's about growing and making mistakes and learning from those mistakes. It's so rewarding when you get out there and perform, so I want to skip through any of that. We count the little victories."
The duo get four hours to rehearse each week, which may seem like a lot of time to get the moves down, but the reality star says it's still challenging. "In those four hours, Jamie Lynn is so focused, which is great," he shares, adding that he always makes sure she "knows what she is doing" in order to be prepared for the live show.
"We're just focused on doing a good job," he adds.
The new season, which premiered on September 26, features a slew of celebrities, including Charity Lawson from The Bachelorette and Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules. "I'm a fan of a lot of people, so it's nice to see them in this element. Everyone's rooting for each other and everyone is just having fun. It's a beautiful show to be a part of," he gushes.
When Bersten isn't focused on Dancing With the Stars, he's working on his new fitness program, Berst10 Fitness, as he believes in everyone being active in their daily lives.
"It is something I'm really proud of, and it's play on my name with the number 10 because it's only 10 minutes a day — and you can do it anywhere," he explains. "You can do it in your home on a lunch break, you don't need to be at the gym. You can do it at the gym, but it's all body weight and exercises that anyone can do. If it is hard, you can modify and I help you modify throughout. It's a 10 minute class, and you log in, sign up and go. It's a fun way to work out."
- 'Dancing With the Stars' Slammed for Casting 'Controversial and Trashy' Jamie Lynn Spears: 'Absolutely Not'
- Lindsay Arnold Is 'So Beyond Happy' For Julianne Hough After She Scores New Hosting Gig On 'Dancing With the Stars': 'The Most Perfect Match'
- Ballroom Body Blitz! Diet And Fitness Secrets Of 5 Dancing With The Stars Stunners
"I'm a big believer that if you're active for 10 minutes a day, it will completely change your mood in the best way possible," he adds. "I'm lucky enough that I get to dance every day, and I know how great of a workout that is. When you turn on music and start moving your body and work out, it's not only good for your physical health, but for your mental health."
Bersten says that every day is different — some videos focus on upper body or lower body while others hone in on core or full body. "It's all about having fun and getting moving, and I guide you through the workouts onscreen," he says.
Bersten notes that this is something he took time to put together. "Over the years, I thought, 'I have to do this.' I've really focused on doing exercises that are fun to do, and when you finish, you feel accomplished — whether it's pushups or holding a plank, the goal is not to give up," he states. "Keep going since it's only 10 minutes. I can't emphasize enough how pushing yourself for 10 minutes will allow your body the chance to grow."
"The hardest thing is starting. If you start with 10 minutes a day, you'll be more mindful of, 'I'm going to take the stairs instead of the elevator,' or, 'I am going to take that extra walk today.' It's building a healthy mindset.' Your body is the best tool for fitness, so listen to your body and it'll tell you what it needs. I am giving you the tools and guiding you through it, and most importantly, I am doing it with you," he adds.
Users can sign up for a 7-day free trial for either unlimited plans starting at $12.99 monthly or $120.99 yearly. Membership includes items such as access to videos, challenges, new content, and extra downloadable materials – to name a few.
For more information about Berst10 Fitness, click here.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Dancing With the Stars airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and will simulcast on Disney+. New episodes will premiere on Tuesdays via ABC and Disney+.