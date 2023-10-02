Alan Bersten Was 'Pleasantly Surprised' by 'Dancing With the Stars' Partner Jamie Lynn Spears: 'She Gives It Her All'

When Alan Bersten learned he was partnered with Jamie Lynn Spears on this season of Dancing With the Stars, he was thrilled, especially since the duo immediately clicked during rehearsals.

"I was very excited. I underestimated how hard she works. She is literally the hardest worker I've ever met, and she's so hard on herself — she wants to get it right. There's something so endearing about that, and I couldn't be more proud of her. I'm lucky to have her as a partner, and she gives it her all," the 29-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about his new fitness program, Berst10 Fitness, which was created for anyone whether they are starting their fitness journey or looking to enhance their current routine.