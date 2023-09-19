'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Britt Stewart Sees 'the Power in Representation'

In 2021 Stewart was a part of a group of performers who launched Share the Movement — a non-profit organization that works to introduce dance to communities of color.

"We celebrate diversity and specifically in the dance community," Stewart exclusively tells OK!. "This partnership and initiative we have with Band-Aid brand's Ourtone is so authentic and genuine to what we do as an organization."

"We are two beings that came together to embrace diversity," she shares. "We really see the power in representation and inclusion, but also in physical movement and specifically dance."