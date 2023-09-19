'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Britt Stewart Sees 'the Power in Representation'
Britt Stewart is using the art of movement to advocate for marginalized communities.
As the first Black female pro dancer for Dancing With the Stars, Stewart knows the lack of diversity within the performance world and the entertainer is partnering with Band-Aid to help change that.
In 2021 Stewart was a part of a group of performers who launched Share the Movement — a non-profit organization that works to introduce dance to communities of color.
"We celebrate diversity and specifically in the dance community," Stewart exclusively tells OK!. "This partnership and initiative we have with Band-Aid brand's Ourtone is so authentic and genuine to what we do as an organization."
"We are two beings that came together to embrace diversity," she shares. "We really see the power in representation and inclusion, but also in physical movement and specifically dance."
While discussing Share the Movement, the choreographer couldn't help but celebrate the importance of breaking barriers for African Americans in the entertainment industry.
"Representation holds a certain level of responsibility, or at least it does for me," she confesses. "It is an honor. I really feel like I have the privilege because I have this platform to be able to speak about what I'm passionate about."
"My hope is that I am not the only black female on Dancing With the Stars," the multihyphenate explains. "I hope that it doesn't just stop with me and that Dancing with the Stars or any avenue can start to become more colorful."
Not only did Stewart collaborate with Band-Aid to push for change within her field, but she was able to ring in National Dance Day with the iconic company.
"I'm really excited about National Dance Day, not only as a dancer and a champion for the dance community, but I'm super excited because my partnership with Band-Aid Ourtone just continues through this amazing celebration of dance," she admits.
"We will be doing a giveaway of some of my favorite dance essentials and we will be sharing more information on the Band-Aid brand's Instagram," she shares.
While Stewart is accomplished and has toured with legends like Janet Jackson and Katy Perry, she isn't done expanding her brand.
"I can't stop where I am now," she stresses. "I feel like there's still so much to do. And again, I won't even stop when there's another Black girl on Dancing With the Stars."
"I just want it to continue and to continue and to and to continue," she adds. "And that's what was so beautiful about my journey of creating representation for black women."