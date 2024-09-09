Jenna Johnson Reveals She and 'Dream Partner' Joey Graziadei 'Immediately Connected' as 'DWTS' Partners: 'He Trusts Me'

Jenna Johnson will be appearing on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars — and she couldn't be more thrilled!

"I'm so excited to be back on the show. It's my dream job — it really is! And then to be partnered with somebody like [Bachelor star] Joey Graziadei is amazing. He's a dream partner. He's not a dancer, but he has a lot of enthusiasm to learn how to dance, and he's just such a hardworking, humble kind of person. We just started rehearsals, but I look forward to teaching him because of his energy and excitement to be on the show and learn how to dance," the dancer, 30, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Exuviance and her favorite product exuviance® Performance Peel AP25.