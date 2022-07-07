'Dancing With The Stars' Cast Expecting Massive Pay Cuts, Source Reveals: 'The Budget Has Been Vastly Reduced'

The cast of Dancing With the Stars have already been told that if they want to return to the show next season, they can expect massive pay cuts.

“With the show moving from the network to streaming, the budget has been vastly reduced,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Sure, they would love to see as many familiar professional dancers return as possible but that isn’t likely to happen when the cast sees how big the pay cut is going to be. After all these years, the fans of the show know the dancers better than the 'stars,' but the new economics of the show makes it impossible to pay them what they have earned in the past.”

Insiders reveal the new offer is $1,600 per episode, instead of the $5,200 per episode that some of the dancers were receiving when the show aired on ABC.