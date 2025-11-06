Donald Trump Will Only Become 'More Dangerous' as He 'Fuels His Sense of Insecurity,' Psychiatrist Warns: 'He's Paranoid'
Nov. 6 2025, Published 12:04 p.m. ET
Donald Trump may not have the best motives behind his actions as president, a psychiatrist has warned.
Ivy League-trained mental health professional Dr. Bandy Lee has been concerned for the country since the president began his first term in 2021 — and believes things will only get worse as Trump continues to "fuel his sense of insecurity."
The doctor claimed Trump's behaviors — like mobilizing thousands of ICE agents and deploying the National Guard into U.S. cities — are results of his alleged paranoia.
Dr. Lee's comments came during a guest appearance on "The Daily Beast Podcast," as host Joanna Coles asked: "Do you think that Donald Trump has a sense of his own limitations?"
"Deep down, absolutely—and that is why he is constantly on guard. He's paranoid," Lee claimed.
She continued, "These kinds of acts come out of his own almost limitless insecurity. Because when he demands this kind of powerful positioning of himself, he’s doing so from a place of pathology."
"It’s not a healthy demand," the psychiatrist noted. "So he’s doing so in a way that actually fuels his sense of insecurity, his own unfitness, his unbelonging, and so he will increasingly become more defensive and more dangerous."
Lee insisted enabling Trump's hunger for power "simply doesn't benefit anyone."
Donald Trump Deemed a 'Dangerous Individual' by Psychiatrist
The mental health professional, who has treated some of the country's worst criminals in maximum-security prisons, emphasized the need to limit Trump's attempts at overdoing his power.
"One thing about dangerous individuals such as Donald Trump is that once we contain him, we will see immediately how he would be reduced, he would fold in on himself and no longer be as threatening and intimidating as he seems right now," she declared.
"My solution really is for all manner of institutions, agencies, stakeholders to please consider consulting us mental health experts who deal with these situations day in and day out," Lee concluded.
White House Responds to Claims Donald Trump Is 'Paranoid' and 'Insecure'
Following the airing of this week's "The Daily Beast Podcast" episode, the White House issued a scathing response to the left-leaning news outlet.
"Hopefully this 'doctor' knows how to treat TDS [Trump derangement syndrome] — she can start with herself," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson snubbed.
Trump's administration has previously been outraged by claims made by special guests on the news publication's podcast.
Back in September, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung went ballistic on Coles and her podcast guest Don Lemon — who said he believes Trump is "sicker" than he's "letting on."
After the episode aired, Cheung bashed the liberal journalists in a scornful statement.
"Joanna Coles and Don Lemon are two dips--- losers who have been fired from every job they’ve held. None of those two morons are capable of telling the truth, because they suffer from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted their pea-sized brains," he spewed.