Donald Trump Jr. Warns Boys to 'Stay Away' From Daughter Kai, 17, After Calling Her 'Sexy'
Donald Trump Jr. has some stern words for any boys interested in his 17-year-old daughter, Kai Madison Trump, who made her debut at the 2024 Republican National Convention in mid-July.
Fox News host Laura Ingraham caught up with Donald Jr., 46, at the event after his daughter took the stage and bragged about her grandfather Donald Trump.
“Get away, you little b-------!” he quipped on The Ingraham Angle on Thursday, July 18, about his teenage daughter. “You stay away!”
“Perhaps I’ll regret picking up that phone and saying, ‘Sure, you can speak there,’ but I had to do that for her because she needed to do that for her grandpa,” he added.
During her speech, Kai spoke out about her close bond with the ex-president, 78, who was shot at during his Pennsylvania rally on July 13.
“To me, he’s just a normal grandpa,” she began. “He gives us candy and soda when our parents are not looking. He always wants to know how we’re doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me.”
“He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his — but then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back later," she continued about their relationship. “When we play golf together, if I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head and he’s always surprised I don’t let him get to me. But I have to remind him, I’m a Trump, too. Even when he’s going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I’m doing. He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be. Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I will catch him.”
Kai's speech comes after Donald Jr. made fans cringe when he commented on her appearance.
"What do you think? Make me as s--- like you? Thank you, Kai. I am glad you think I look very beautiful. I don't [put on makeup] often, but in HD, you better do it. I am just excited for Kai's first speech. She chose a very large venue to get out there and crush it. Love you, Kai," the politician said in a TikTok video.
Needless to say people were perplexed about Donald Jr.'s remarks.
One person wrote, "They’re so inappropriate across the board. Who says these things to their daughters?" while another said, "Booger Sugar Jr sexualizing his daughter."
A third person added, "Vile, repulsive weirdo."