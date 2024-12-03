Daniel Craig Scolds Stephen Colbert for Mispronouncing His Name the Last 6 Times He's Appeared on His Late-Night Show: Watch

Daniel Craig called out Stephen Colbert for mispronouncing his name while on the late-night talk show.

After Colbert, 60, introduced the actor, 56, to the audience, the Knives Out star said he had a "bone to pick" with the host.

Craig said the last time six times he's appeared on the show, Colbert hasn't pronounced his name correctly. He then asked Colbert to say his fill name.

“Oh, now you’re doing it right," Craig said while laughing.

“It’s a diphthong,” Craig said, referring a speech sound that combines two vowel sounds within the same syllable, where the tongue moves from one vowel sound to another.

Craig then said it's pronounced "Cr-ayg," not "Cre-gg," which is how Colbert was saying it.