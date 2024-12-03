or
Daniel Craig Scolds Stephen Colbert for Mispronouncing His Name the Last 6 Times He's Appeared on His Late-Night Show: Watch

daniel craig calls out stephen colbert over name cbs pp
Source: MEGA;CBS

Daniel Craig called out Stephen Colbert for mispronouncing his name while on the late-night talk show.

Dec. 3 2024, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

Daniel Craig made Stephen Colbert squirm during his latest stint on the latter's late-night talk show, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

After Colbert, 60, introduced the actor, 56, to the audience, the Knives Out star said he had a "bone to pick" with the host.

daniel craig calls out stephen colbert over name cbs
Source: MEGA

Daniel Craig called out Stephen Colbert on his show.

Craig said the last time six times he's appeared on the show, Colbert hasn't pronounced his name correctly. He then asked Colbert to say his fill name.

“Oh, now you’re doing it right," Craig said while laughing.

“It’s a diphthong,” Craig said, referring a speech sound that combines two vowel sounds within the same syllable, where the tongue moves from one vowel sound to another.

Craig then said it's pronounced "Cr-ayg," not "Cre-gg," which is how Colbert was saying it.

daniel craig calls out stephen colbert over name cbs
Source: CBS

Daniel Craig chatted with Stephen Colbert about how to say his name.

Daniel Craig

“Ooh, I hear the difference,” Colbert admitted. “That is subtle. That is a subtle difference, and I apologize.”

"I don't want Cr-ayg mad at me," Colbert quipped. “Daniel Cr-egg? F--- that guy!”

daniel craig calls out stephen colbert over name cbs
Source: CBS

Daniel Craig said Stephen Colbert has messed up his name six times before.

Fortunately, it seems like the two were able to clear up any issues, as Colbert pleaded with him to be forgiven.

“I am so sorry,” Colbert stated. “Please accept my apology. Hold on a second, have I been doing that for six shows?”

“Six shows, it’s fine! It’s just fine, whatever," Craig said.

“You can call me Colbert,” he replied, jokingly pronouncing his last name as “Cole-bert” instead of “Cole-bear."

daniel craig calls out stephen colbert over name cbs
Source: CBS

Daniel Craig starred as James Bond.

As OK! previously reported, Craig, who starred as James Bond in five films from 2006 until 2021 recently spoke out about how much he didn't like being in 2008's Quantum of Solace.

"F-------- nightmare. Paul Haggis did a pass on the script, then he went off and joined a picket line, and we didn't have writers, so we didn't have a script," he recalled. "We probably should never have gone and started production, but we did," he said on The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast.

"I ended up writing a lot of that film — I probably shouldn't really say, and I do not want a credit, it's fine -- but we were in that state because that's what we're allowed to do," he claimed. "I was allowed to work. Under WGA rules we were allowed to work with a director and write scenes.

