Stephen Colbert Jokes Donald Trump Can't 'Say the Word Russia Without Climaxing' as He Slurs His Words: Watch

“Is he giving his speech or reading a book to toddlers?” Colbert asked the audience. “‘Oh, yes. Oh, yes. Said President Trump with golden hair and a mushy rump. All the words that I can manage because of all of my brain damage.”

Colbert also spoke about how Trump could barely say Venezuela while speaking to a crowd.

“Yes, the nation of Venezuereunbelievable. located just north of Whereaguay, and Perwho?” Colbert quipped. “Trump’s speeches weren’t all demented word slurry. He also did the completely normal thing of describing a graph that no one can see.”