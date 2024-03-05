Stephen Colbert Jokes Donald Trump Can't 'Say the Word Russia Without Climaxing' as He Slurs His Words: Watch
Stephen Colbert couldn't help but make fun of Donald Trump during the Monday, March 4, episode of his talk show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
First, Colbert, 59, brought up how Trump, 77, slurred his words during a recent speech, prompting people to become more and more concerned about his mental fitness.
“We’re a nation that just recently heard that Saudi Arabia and Russia will re-feh-ur ah [sic]," he said at a recent rally in North Carolina.
“Not entirely sure what’s going on there. But apparently he can’t even say the word Russia without climaxing,” Colbert said before he imitated the former president.
The comedian then played another clip of Trump saying, "Can we be energy independent? Can we be energy dominant again? Oh, yes. Oh yes and quickly, says President Trump. Oh, yes. Oh, yes. And quickly.”
“Is he giving his speech or reading a book to toddlers?” Colbert asked the audience. “‘Oh, yes. Oh, yes. Said President Trump with golden hair and a mushy rump. All the words that I can manage because of all of my brain damage.”
Colbert also spoke about how Trump could barely say Venezuela while speaking to a crowd.
“Yes, the nation of Venezuereunbelievable. located just north of Whereaguay, and Perwho?” Colbert quipped. “Trump’s speeches weren’t all demented word slurry. He also did the completely normal thing of describing a graph that no one can see.”
Trump and Joe Biden's ages have both been brought up as the 2024 election looms. As OK! previously reported, Trump lashed out and claimed Biden is not much better.
"Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions. I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!). All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!" he wrote on Truth Social in late February.
Biden even mocked Trump's age recently while chatting with Seth Meyers.
“All jokes aside, according to recent polling, this is a real concern for American voters,” the host asked the president. “How do you address that concern going forward as you come up to the 2024 election?”
"You got to take a look at the other guy. He's about as old as I am, but he can't remember his wife's name, number one. Number two, it's about how old your ideas are," Biden told Meyers, referring to how the businessman seemingly called his wife, Melania Trump, "Mercedes" during a recent speech. (Trump later said he was referring to Mercedes Schlapp, who is the wife of CPAC founder Matt Schlapp.)
"This is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are 50, 60 years — they've been solid American positions," Biden added.