Daniel Craig Admits He 'Ended Up Writing a Lot' of One of His James Bond Movies During Writer's Strike: 'F------ Nightmare'

Elsewhere in the sit-down, the Knives Out actor revealed his decision behind reimagining James Bond as a "deeply human and vulnerable" character.

"I wasn’t interested in doing a copy of something, or representing something, or doing something that somebody else had done," Craig shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "And also, as an actor, the only thing that really gets me up in the morning is the emotional journey of a character."

"I knew who James Bond was, I’d done the research, and I wanted to keep it within those parameters. But within those parameters, I wanted to explore vulnerability, I wanted to explore whether there was a human person inside that," he noted. "I didn’t know how else to do it. Honestly, I mean, it sounds like, 'This is what I was going to do,' but I actually don’t know how else to act."