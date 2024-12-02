Daniel Craig Admits He 'Ended Up Writing a Lot' of One of His James Bond Movies During Writer's Strike: 'F------ Nightmare'
Daniel Craig began his incredible journey as James Bond with the film Casino Royale which premiered in 2006, but according to the English actor, shooting the second installment two years later was a "f------ nightmare."
"Paul Haggis did a pass on the script, then he went off and joined a picket line, and we didn’t have writers, so we didn’t have a script," he explained in a recent interview. "We probably should never have gone and started production, but we did."
"I ended up writing a lot of that film — I probably shouldn’t really say, and I do not want a credit, it’s fine — but we were in that state because that’s what we’re allowed to do. I was allowed to work," he continued. "Under WGA rules we were allowed to work with a director and write scenes."
Craig admitted there were "some amazing stunt sequences" in the action flick, but "it just didn't quite work."
"The storytelling wasn’t there," he added. "And that’s the abject lesson: going to start a movie without a script, it’s just— not a good idea."
Elsewhere in the sit-down, the Knives Out actor revealed his decision behind reimagining James Bond as a "deeply human and vulnerable" character.
"I wasn’t interested in doing a copy of something, or representing something, or doing something that somebody else had done," Craig shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "And also, as an actor, the only thing that really gets me up in the morning is the emotional journey of a character."
"I knew who James Bond was, I’d done the research, and I wanted to keep it within those parameters. But within those parameters, I wanted to explore vulnerability, I wanted to explore whether there was a human person inside that," he noted. "I didn’t know how else to do it. Honestly, I mean, it sounds like, 'This is what I was going to do,' but I actually don’t know how else to act."
Craig also opened up on how time-consuming the franchise was for the years he played the famed spy.
"Bond is your life when you’re doing it — each movie is about two years out of your life; you’re away from home for over six months; and the idea of fitting something else in because of the need to prove to the world that I’ve got range," he said. "There’s some movies I did do that I’m incredibly proud of. But I was exhausted while doing those films. It was better just to concentrate on the Bonds."