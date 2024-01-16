Are Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke Married? Actor Refers to His Longtime Love's Parents as 'My In-Laws' at the Emmys
Is Daniel Radcliffe a married man?
Though the Harry Potter lead and the mother of his child, Erin Darke, have been together for years, it was never confirmed whether the two ever officially became husband and wife. However, an interview he gave at the Monday, January 15, Emmys hinted that the couple may have taken the next step.
While chatting with Laverne Cox on the red carpet, the dad-of-one, 34, was asked if he was nervous to hear anyone's reaction to his role as the titular character in the biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, to which he said, "Honestly, the people whose opinions I cared most about the movie were my in-laws."
"They are huge Weird Al fans and they kind of got me into it," the actor added. "But they were very happy, thank God."
The Orange Is the New Black star also referred to Darke, 39, as his "wife," to which Radcliffe did not try to correct her.
Darke and Radcliffe — who have been together since 2012 — welcomed their first child in April 2023, though they've kept their tot out of the spotlight. However, the movie star has touched on how fatherhood is going in a few interviews.
"He's great, it's amazing," he said of his son this past October. "There's a short answer and a long answer to that. And the short answer is it's awesome and he's the best thing that's ever happened."
"It's frankly terrifying to have a human being in the world that I care this much about," added the British celebrity. "And that everything he does is going to affect how I feel about my life for the rest of my life. So, you know, that's intimidating."
Radcliffe also joked about his offspring's schedule, noting, "There's no relation to what we need for sleep. The less I sleep, the more I sleep at night. But the less they sleep, the less they sleep! And the more they sleep, the better they sleep! It makes no sense, but it is apparently how they work."
Radcliffe has stepped out with his bundle of joy on several occasions — in fact, the couple brought him along when they supported the writer's strike last year!
"It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing — it's a real privilege also to have this time with him," Radcliffe spilled. "I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely."