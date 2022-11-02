'Harry Potter' Star Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Why He Spoke Out Against J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Remarks

Harry Potter and the Vocal Ally!

Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe got candid about his continued support for the trans community this week, detailing how the wizarding franchise partially inspired him to speak out against author J.K. Rowling ’s inflammatory comments targeting transgender people.

“The reason I was felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing Potter, I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that,” the actor explained in an interview published earlier this week.