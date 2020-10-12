Watch Pete Davidson Blast J.K. Rowling's 'Disappointing' Transphobic Remarks

Pete Davidson is saying “thank u, next” J.K. Rowling. Ariana Grande‘s former fiancé stopped by Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 10, and slammed the Harry Potter author for her past transphobic comments.

During the “Weekend Update” on SNL, the 26-year-old comedian called Rowling’s remarks “very disappointing.”

“I long for a few young years ago when the worst thing she did were those Fantastic Beasts movies,” he told SNL alum Colin Jost. “No discrimination there, they harmed us all equally.”

Davidson then defended his six Harry Potter tattoos — which include the golden snitch and the sorting hat. The King of Staten Island star said that he “didn’t know that J.K. Rowling was going to go all Mel Gibson,” in reference to the actor’s anti-Semitic tirade in 2006.

“I have a Game of Thrones tattoo, and now I’m terrified [author] George R.R. Martin is going to be like, ‘Hey, if you enjoyed what I had to say about dragons and dire wolves, wait till you hear what I think about Puerto Ricans,’” the comedian added. “It’s crazy times we live in! It’s not fair.”

Davidson then went on to question why the famed author has an issue with the transgender community.

“What’s wrong with her?” he asked. “She creates a seven-book fantasy series about all types of mythical creatures living in harmony with wizards and elves and the one thing she can’t wrap her head around is Laverne Cox? She’s a national treasure.”

The 55-year-old author came under attack in June after she tweeted an article titled “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

Rowling added, “People who menstruate. I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpound? Woomud?” As a result, Rowling angered the LGBGTQ+ community and their allies who found the remark to be transphobic.

After receiving heat for her commentary, she released a controversial essay, where she spoke about her views on gender. “I refuse to bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it,” she wrote.

“So I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe. When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman … then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside,” she added.

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson have all come out denouncing Rowling’s comments. Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne also spoke out against the author’s disparaging words, calling them “disgusting.”