No Regrets: Danielle Cabral Admits Watching Herself Attack Jennifer Aydin on 'RHONJ' Was 'Even Better' Than When It Happened

Appearing onstage at Joe Gorga’s comedy show in Atlantic City on August 17, Danielle claimed her attack on Aydin was “self-defense.” “I’m going to tell you something,” she shared in a video clip shared on social media platform X by @RatingsBravo. “It’s even better watching it back with all your friends. Imagine having a camera while you’re out.”

Aydin was a popular topic of conversation during the Q&A part of the evening, with a fan asking if she was “as big of a c--- as she portrays on TV?” “I don’t say that about people,” Melissa Gorga responded. “That is a first-class j--- off.”

Still, another fan could be hearing shout “f--- Louie,” referring to Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas.