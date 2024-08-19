No Regrets: Danielle Cabral Admits Watching Herself Attack Jennifer Aydin on 'RHONJ' Was 'Even Better' Than When It Happened
On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 finale, fans watched Danielle Cabral lunge across the table at Jennifer Aydin. While some thought Cabral may have regrets about the evening, she recently doubled down on what happened.
Appearing onstage at Joe Gorga’s comedy show in Atlantic City on August 17, Danielle claimed her attack on Aydin was “self-defense.” “I’m going to tell you something,” she shared in a video clip shared on social media platform X by @RatingsBravo. “It’s even better watching it back with all your friends. Imagine having a camera while you’re out.”
Aydin was a popular topic of conversation during the Q&A part of the evening, with a fan asking if she was “as big of a c--- as she portrays on TV?” “I don’t say that about people,” Melissa Gorga responded. “That is a first-class j--- off.”
Still, another fan could be hearing shout “f--- Louie,” referring to Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas.
X users were quick to respond to the video — and many of them were critical of the things that were said onstage. “It's crazy that they call Teresa this awful person but look at them,” one person wrote. “The hypocrisy is insane.” Another user called this “disgusting,” as they felt this was “promoting violence” and tagged Bravo in their response.
“This is beyond disgusting,” another X member added, going as far as to call all of the people on the stage “classless clowns.”
The state of RHONJ is currently in turmoil, as no one is certain what will happen in regards to casting for Season 15. Andy Cohen confirmed there is “no moving forward with this group” due to the cast divide; however, he specified no decisions have been made regarding what exactly will happen. He suggested there are four possible ways things could pan out for RHONJ, one of which would be bringing in all “fresh faces” and another in which some of the women remain on the show and some are cut.
As it stands, Teresa is the only remaining original cast member who has been on the show all 14 seasons. She has stated she has no intentions to leave the popular franchise until Bravo wants her to. Rumors were recently sparked by RHONJ star Frank Catania that Teresa was asked by Bravo to exit the show; however, a source close to Teresa debunked those as untrue.
What ultimately will happen with the show remains to be seen, but based on this video clip from the comedy show, it’s clear this divided group will never come together as one again.