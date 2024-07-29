'The Cast Was Dumbfounded': 'RHONJ' Ladies Shocked After Explosive Fight Is Cut From Season 14 Finale
The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s 14th season is getting ready to come to a close with the finale on August 4, and OK! can exclusively reveal what went down during the explosive finale, including some footage being left on the cutting room floor.
“As you guys know, Danielle threw a glass pitcher at Jennifer,” the source stated, reaffirming the information OK! had already divulged.
According to the insider, “for some reason, the action of Danielle actually throwing the glass pitcher at Jen was cut. You still see glass on the floor, and there’s obviously a ton of tension in the room, but the scene doesn’t make complete sense, as no one completely understands what caused it to be there.”
“The cast was dumbfounded when they were brought together to see the finale at Rails and discuss it,” the source dished. “None of them understood why this scene would have been cut. It was a completely violent, insane outburst and fans should truly get to see it in order to fully grasp the severity of the situation and what happened.”
- 'Hypocrite!': Melissa Gorga and Rachel Fuda Accuse Teresa Giudice of Gaslighting After She Pleads for Peace
- 'Enough Is Enough!': Teresa Giudice Says 'RHONJ' Cast Affected by 'Dark and Toxic' False Narratives and Lies
- 'Rude and Nasty': 'RHONJ' Star Joe Gorga Slams Cousin Richard Wakile After Neighborhood Altercation
It is odd that Bravo would decide not to show this particular scene.
“No one is 100 percent certain why they cut this part,” the source noted. “But everyone has their theories.”
“Some people think it could be a legal issue,” the insider shared, while “others think it’s to protect Danielle.”
“No one knows what is going to go on with the cast next season,” they elaborated, talking about the fact that RHONJ is reportedly due for a cast shake-up after the canceled reunion and unsolvable cast divide.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“So much is up in the air as to who, if anyone, will stay,” they shared. “So, some people are surmising it’s possible they wanted to not make Danielle look as bad for the audience in case they decide to bring her back. She is on the younger end, so it’s totally plausible they could be trying to build a cast around her.”
However, that’s not set in stone, as the insider dished: “Danielle does have an issue with Teresa at this point. And whatever ends up happening with the show… many don’t feel there is a show without Teresa. So, ultimately, if they keep anyone, it probably will end up being her and one or two others.”
“She’s been with the show since it’s inception,” the insider concluded. “And when you think RHONJ, you don’t immediately think Teresa. It truly is her show.”