'The Cast Was Dumbfounded': 'RHONJ' Ladies Shocked After Explosive Fight Is Cut From Season 14 Finale

It is odd that Bravo would decide not to show this particular scene.

“No one is 100 percent certain why they cut this part,” the source noted. “But everyone has their theories.”

“Some people think it could be a legal issue,” the insider shared, while “others think it’s to protect Danielle.”

“No one knows what is going to go on with the cast next season,” they elaborated, talking about the fact that RHONJ is reportedly due for a cast shake-up after the canceled reunion and unsolvable cast divide.