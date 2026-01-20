Danish Politician Hurls F-Bomb at Donald Trump Amid President's Ongoing Threats to Take Over Greenland
Jan. 20 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
A Danish member of the European Parliament stood up to Donald Trump's repeated threats to seize Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark.
Speaking in front of fellow politicians on Tuesday, January 20, Anders Vistisen didn't stutter when he boldly addressed Trump. "Let me put this in words you might understand, Mr. President, f--- off," he declared.
The parliament’s Vice President Nicolae Stefanuta quickly scolded Vistisen's coarse language, though, telling him his use of the F-word was against their "rules."
"As much as you might feel, or the room might feel in this, we have clear rules about cuss words [and] language, that is inappropriate," he said. "I'm sorry to interrupt you, but it is unacceptable even if you have strong political feelings."
'President Trump Was Not Elected to Preserve the Status Quo'
In response to Vistisen's remark, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told an outlet, "President Trump was not elected to preserve the status quo — he is a visionary leader who is always generating creative ideas to bolster U.S. national security. Many of this President’s predecessors recognized the strategic logic of acquiring Greenland, but only President Trump has had the courage to pursue this seriously."
She added, "As the President said, NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the United States, and Greenlanders would be better served if protected by the United States from modern threats in the Arctic region."
Donald Trump Posts Fake Photos About Acquiring Greenland
Vistisen's shot at Trump, 79, comes after the latter shared an AI-generated image that showed himself, Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio placing a U.S. flag on Greenland soil.
The fake photo was included in an insane social media posting spree, in which he also leaked private text messages and attacked U.S. allies, on Tuesday, January 20.
Just a minute prior, he posted another edited image himself sitting in the Oval Office opposite European leaders alongside a map that showed Canada, Greenland and Venezuela under the U.S. flag.
Before that, the commander-in-chief wrote that he'd apparently had a "very good" phone call with NATO chief Mark Rutte regarding his efforts to acquire Greenland.
"As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!" he declared shortly after midnight.
Despite claiming that "everyone agrees," one person who made it clear that he doesn't is French President Emmanuel Macron.
Macron described Trump's threats to impose new tariffs on European allies until the U.S. secures Greenland "unacceptable" on Sunday, January 18. He also told the POTUS himself in a text message that Trump decided to share on Tuesday.
"My friend, We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland,” Macron's message read. "Let us try to build great things. i can set up a g7 meeting after Davos in Paris on thursday afternoon. I can invite the ukrainians, the danish, the syrians and the russians in the margins. let us have a dinner together in Paris together on thursday before you go back to the us."