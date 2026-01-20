Politics Danish Politician Hurls F-Bomb at Donald Trump Amid President's Ongoing Threats to Take Over Greenland Source: mega; @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social A Danish member of the European Parliament swore at Donald Trump amid his repeated threats to seize Greenland. Allie Fasanella Jan. 20 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

A Danish member of the European Parliament stood up to Donald Trump's repeated threats to seize Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark. Speaking in front of fellow politicians on Tuesday, January 20, Anders Vistisen didn't stutter when he boldly addressed Trump. "Let me put this in words you might understand, Mr. President, f--- off," he declared. The parliament’s Vice President Nicolae Stefanuta quickly scolded Vistisen's coarse language, though, telling him his use of the F-word was against their "rules." "As much as you might feel, or the room might feel in this, we have clear rules about cuss words [and] language, that is inappropriate," he said. "I'm sorry to interrupt you, but it is unacceptable even if you have strong political feelings."

Article continues below advertisement

Danish MEP Anders Vistisen to Trump:



“Let me put this in words you might understand. Mr. President, fu*k off.” pic.twitter.com/m9S1N8Om0C — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 20, 2026 Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/x Danish politician Anders Vistisen told Donald Trump to 'f--- off.'

Article continues below advertisement

'President Trump Was Not Elected to Preserve the Status Quo'

Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/x Anders Vistisen was scolded for his coarse language.

In response to Vistisen's remark, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told an outlet, "President Trump was not elected to preserve the status quo — he is a visionary leader who is always generating creative ideas to bolster U.S. national security. Many of this President’s predecessors recognized the strategic logic of acquiring Greenland, but only President Trump has had the courage to pursue this seriously." She added, "As the President said, NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the United States, and Greenlanders would be better served if protected by the United States from modern threats in the Arctic region."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Posts Fake Photos About Acquiring Greenland

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social Donald Trump has been relentless in his pursuit to take over the autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark.

Vistisen's shot at Trump, 79, comes after the latter shared an AI-generated image that showed himself, Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio placing a U.S. flag on Greenland soil. The fake photo was included in an insane social media posting spree, in which he also leaked private text messages and attacked U.S. allies, on Tuesday, January 20.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social Donald Trump posted edited photos of himself and others on Truth Social.

Just a minute prior, he posted another edited image himself sitting in the Oval Office opposite European leaders alongside a map that showed Canada, Greenland and Venezuela under the U.S. flag. Before that, the commander-in-chief wrote that he'd apparently had a "very good" phone call with NATO chief Mark Rutte regarding his efforts to acquire Greenland. "As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!" he declared shortly after midnight.

Source: mega Donald Trump claimed 'everyone agrees' that the U.S. should take over Greenland.