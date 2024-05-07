Fake Katy Perry AI Photos From the Met Gala Fools Fans — and Her Mom!
Katy Perry appeared to be at the 2024 Met Gala — until people realized the pictures were fake!
On Monday, May 6, someone created an image of the singer, 39, at the Met Gala, except she wasn't actually at the event, leaving her mom to fall for the snapshots that went viral.
"couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work," the "Teenage Dream" songstress captioned the AI photos via Instagram.
Alongside the pictures, Perry uploaded a snapshot of a conversation she had with her mom, Mary Perry. Her mom wrote, "Ha Feather! Didn't know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown. You look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol."
Katy replied, "lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!"
In the last snap, Katy is seen at a recording studio, presumably working on her new album.
Of course, people were elated to see her making music again, as she hasn't released an album in four years. One person wrote, "OMG U WERE AT THE STUDIO?????" while another said, "We're starving for new music mother."
A third said, "oh kp6 is coming… we forgive you."
Katy is typically a staple at the star-studded event. "At the Met Gala, especially, I really lean into the theme and have fun with it," she previously told People.
The American Idol judge has donned interesting outfits — from her hamburger costume to turning herself into a walking chandelier with help from Jeremy Scott at the 2019 "Camp"-themed gala.
As OK! previously reported, Katy is looking to get back to her music routes, which is one of the reasons she's leaving American Idol.
"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol," the "Dark Horse" singer told Jimmy Kimmel in February. "I mean I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying, Jimmy?"
The mom-of-one said her fellow judges — Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — "know that I have some things planned for this year," noting, "so it’s going to be a very, very exciting year … for all pop star girlies!"
"They figure I’ve been in the studio for a while so they figured something is coming," she explained. "I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music."