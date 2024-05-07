Fake Katy Perry AI Photos From the Met Gala Fools Fans — and Her Mom!

Katy Perry appeared to be at the 2024 Met Gala — until people realized the pictures were fake!

On Monday, May 6, someone created an image of the singer, 39, at the Met Gala, except she wasn't actually at the event, leaving her mom to fall for the snapshots that went viral.

"couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work," the "Teenage Dream" songstress captioned the AI photos via Instagram.