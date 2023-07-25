Bam Margera Trashes His Former MTV Costars, Asks Johnny Knoxville to Fight in New Diss Track: 'F--- 'Em All'

Troubled Bam Margera is airing out his beef with his J------ costars on Cult Shotta and Tanboymiguel's new tune "Feel Like Bam."

The dad-of-one has been in the headlines lately due to his drug abuse and rehab stint, as well as his nasty war with estranged wife Nikki Boyd, who won't let him see their son, Phoenix, until he proves he can consistently stay sober.