Bam Margera Trashes His Former MTV Costars, Asks Johnny Knoxville to Fight in New Diss Track: 'F--- 'Em All'

By:

Jul. 25 2023, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

Troubled Bam Margera is airing out his beef with his J------ costars on Cult Shotta and Tanboymiguel's new tune "Feel Like Bam."

The dad-of-one has been in the headlines lately due to his drug abuse and rehab stint, as well as his nasty war with estranged wife Nikki Boyd, who won't let him see their son, Phoenix, until he proves he can consistently stay sober.

A few weeks after Margera, 43, left Lamar Odom's rehab facility, the Australian rappers released their track, which features a spoken intro and outro by the reality star.

"You m------------ don’t understand, I had to ruin my $20 million Element career early and retire my jersey, f--- 'em all," Margera states, seeming to refer to his skateboarding gig.

The daredevil starts out his verse by mentioning his struggles and his son, saying, "From Phoenix to Wolf, I had to rise from the ashes."

But things take a dark turn, as he then propositions old costar Johnny Knoxville to a fight.

"So drop the mittens in the ring/ Double dare Knoxville/ He’s gonna be there/ So find out if he has the stuff to find out when I’m gonna f--- you up/ Then stand back and laugh/ So step in the ring p----," raps Margera.

MORE ON:
Bam Margera
The track's outro features the stuntman explaining how his former friends allegedly messed up his skateboarding career with a painful prank.

"Five years later I hit pause and he revved a motorcycle in my house at f------ 6 a.m., so I ran out, opened up the door and stepped on all these f------ tacks," he recalls. "You ruined my f------ money makers and you ruined what I love. "

He goes on to diss old colleague Jason "Weeman" Acuña and Steve-O as well, claiming the latter is a subpar skater.

"I talked to the olympics, they all said this is f-----, but I love Steve-O big time, but man ... f--- 'em all," he concluded. "Especially [Jeff] Tremaine he’s a greedy fat f------ p---- who made us sign a contract that everybody can get hurt except him. F--- 'em all."

