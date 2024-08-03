'He's Risking His Life': Tom Cruise Seems to 'Think He's Invincible' as He Continues to Do His Own Stunts
Tom Cruise won't let his age hold him back from living life to the fullest.
According to insiders, the Top Gun alum, 62, has continued to perform his dangerous stunts on movie sets without a care in the world despite entering his elder years.
"Tom seems to think he’s invincible," a source claimed of Cruise, who was recently seen filming scenes for next installment of the Mission Impossible franchise while hanging upside down in mid-air. "He’s had his pilot’s license since 1994 and owns several planes but this is beyond dangerous. What he’s doing crosses the line."
"A lot of his peers increasingly rely on stunt doubles especially when they get to a certain age, and Tom does do it to a limited capacity, but mostly does his own impossible feats," the insider added. "He pretends to be an action man, but the truth of the matter is he’s risking life."
The Eyes Wide Shut actor has never been one to back down from anything physical. As OK! previously reported, Rob Lowe revealed Cruise once left him unconscious after knocking him out in a boxing match.
"We’re 18-year-old guys stuck on location. So we would have headgear, and we’d have mouthpieces in, but we would legitimately spar," the Parks and Recreation star said during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" podcast. "Cruise is so competitive that we used to box in the hallway of the hotel we were staying at during Outsiders."
"I rang his bell, and the next I knew, I woke up — I was coming to, on the floor. And he, like, completely knocked me out," Lowe recalled. "His eyes just went black, but that’s the stuff we did. That’s what guys do. Like Fight Club."
Cruise has never been shy about making an effort in anything he does. "Look, as an actor and just in my life, I've always trained just to make movies," he explained in a 2023 interview. "I train in many things — singing, dancing, motorcycles, cars — and also my personal life, I like skydiving and speed-flying and all these things. And I like to then go learn these things and then apply it to the movies."
"But it is a real trick, and I have gone through to figure out, ‘How do I train? How do I maintain? How do you hit peak right at the moment?’ Because also when I'm doing a sprinting scene, I don't just run once. Sometimes I've done 50 sprints in one day," the A-lister added.
