'He's Risking His Life': Tom Cruise Seems to 'Think He's Invincible' as He Continues to Do His Own Stunts

"Tom seems to think he’s invincible," a source claimed of Cruise, who was recently seen filming scenes for next installment of the Mission Impossible franchise while hanging upside down in mid-air. "He’s had his pilot’s license since 1994 and owns several planes but this is beyond dangerous. What he’s doing crosses the line."

"A lot of his peers increasingly rely on stunt doubles especially when they get to a certain age, and Tom does do it to a limited capacity, but mostly does his own impossible feats," the insider added. "He pretends to be an action man, but the truth of the matter is he’s risking life."