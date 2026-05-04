Darrell Sheets' Son Breaks Silence After 'Storage Wars' Star's Shocking Death
May 4 2026, Published 11:48 a.m. ET
Brandon Sheets, the son of late Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets, broke his silence following his father’s shocking death at the age of 67. In an emotional Instagram post shared on April 30, Brandon expressed his deep heartbreak and asked for time to process the family's loss.
Darrell, famously known on the show as "The Gambler," was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 22 at his home in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
In an emotional Instagram post, Brandon paid tribute to his father, stating his heart is broken, promising to live in his honor, and asking for time to process the loss while asking others to remember "The Gambler.”
“My heart is so broken. . . I love you, Dad, and I will do my best to live in your honor and respect our Family,” Brandon wrote on Saturday, May 2, on Instagram. “'Let's all continue to build those memories and keep the legacy that is ‘Darrell (The Gambler) Sheets.’”
Authorities are reportedly investigating potential external factors surrounding the death.
Castmates, including Rene Nezhoda and Laura Dotson, reported that Darrell was subjected to intense online harassment, leading police to investigate potential cyberbullying as a factor in his death.
Authorities confirmed that active investigations are looking into claims made by his family and costars that he had been heavily targeted by severe online harassment and cyberbullying for roughly three years leading up to his death.
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Brandon added that he was unable to “answer everyone's questions or concerns right now,” adding, “I think we all just need time to process and remember all the good that my Father was and will continue to be through my Son and I.”
Along with a series of nostalgic photos with his father, Brandon concluded, “The love we all have for this man and all his kindness is only a small portion of who he truly is.”
He followed up with a poignant video and photo montage of family memories, adding the caption: "Missing you hard today, Dad."
Darrell, who earned his nickname for his high-risk auction bids, appeared in 163 episodes of the popular A&E show between 2010 and 2023.
His most famous find was a collection of Frank Gutierrez artwork, appraised at around $300,000, setting a show record.
After suffering a mild heart attack in 2019, he stepped back from the trade and eventually opened an antique shop called Havasu Show Me Your Junk.
He is survived by his son, Brandon, and his daughter, Tiffany, who frequently appeared on the show alongside him.