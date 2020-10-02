Everything in its right place! The contents of an abandoned storage locker found to be packed with Kobe Bryant memorabilia has been rightfully returned to the late NBA star’s family.

According to TMZ Sports, someone won an auction for an anonymous locker in Los Angeles and was shocked to find 35 pairs of shoes, jerseys, Lakers practice gear, a Lakers all-access badge reading “Mamba,” a mink coat from a photoshoot, tax paperwork and more inside.

NBA LEGEND KOBE BRYANT’S CHILDHOOD HOME IS UP FOR SALE — LOOK INSIDE THE PENNSYLVANIA ABODE

The buyer ended up selling the items to Storage Wars cast member Rene Nezhoda for roughly $13,000. Before the A&E star had a chance to make a fortune on the open market, Vanessa Bryant learned about the auction and felt the items belonged with the Bryant family. The two eventually worked out a deal.

“Everything has been worked out,” Nezhoda told the site. “A number of personal items, worn items and paperwork were sold directly back to the Bryant family.”

The cost of the agreement remains a secret, but sources close to the deal say it wasn’t about turning a profit, it was about getting the items back to the family in a fair way.

Nezhoda did hang onto a few items from the lucky locker find. He reportedly kept a handful of items never actually worn by the Lakers player, which he still plans to sell for profit.

FIERCE FIGHTERS — 25 CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE BATTLED BREAST CANCER

The storage locker handoff is just the latest development in the aftermath of the NBA great’s untimely passing.

On Monday, September 28, the California governor, Gavin Newsom, signed a new measure that says it’s now a crime to take unauthorized pictures of a dead person at an accident scene.

The “Kobe Bryant Law” — which takes effect on January 1 — was brought about in the the aftermath of the basketball star’s helicopter crash, when eight local deputies were accused of taking or sharing death pics for unofficial business. According to TMZ, one deputy was even accused of using a former Lakers player’s death photo to try and pick up a woman at a bar.

The new bill makes it a misdemeanor for a first responder to take or share pictures from an accident or crime scene for any purpose outside official law enforcement or genuine public interest.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people were killed on January 26 when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, Calif.

KYLIE JENNER STEPS OUT LOOKING SPORTY FOLLOWING HER ‘WAP’ MUSIC VIDEO CAMEO

The athlete’s widow, Vanessa, has already filed a lawsuit against the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office over the alleged photo scandal. Vanessa is suing for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“No fewer than 8 sheriff’s deputies at the crash site pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents and coaches,” the lawsuit, which was obtained by TMZ read. “The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification.”

The 38-year-old also claimed that one of the officers showed the disturbing photos of her late husband and daughter to a woman at a bar. The bartender told the authorities what happened.

“Ms. Bryant feels ill at the thought of strangers gawking at images of her deceased husband and child, and she lives in fear that she or her children will one day confront horrific images of their loved ones online,” the documents read.