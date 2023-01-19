Dashcam Footage Reveals Police In Daring Chase With Suspect In Stolen Pizza Delivery Car — Watch The Video
Dashcam footage caught the moment Arkansas State Troopers found themselves in an unexpected police chase with a suspect driving a stolen Domino's Pizza delivery truck.
OK! obtained an exclusive recap of the daring pursuit narrated by Deputy Curtis Wilson, from North Carolina's Richland County Sheriff's Office, on this week's segment of On Patrol: Live's "Crime of the Night."
The video reveals one trooper speeding on an Arkansas highway after spotting the stolen vehicle heading the opposite direction down the road. A second officer quickly joins the pursuit, prompting the suspect to start weaving in and out of traffic at risky speeds. At one point, the fleeing SUV reaches a shocking speed of 100 MPH.
Eventually, one of the officers attempts a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver in an attempt to end the dangerous chase. This occurs when a vehicle moves to block another car's path, causing the driver to sharply turn their wheel sideways and either lose control, run into something or come to a halt.
The maneuver is partially successful and briefly sends the suspect's vehicle off the road. The second trooper then attempts to ram the SUV to assure the suspect does not resume their retreat.
The chase ends in a roll-over collision involving all three cars, and a female suspect is finally taken into police custody.
