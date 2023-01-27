Neighbors Watch In Horror As Angry Driver Plows Into His Ex-Wife's Los Angeles Home — Watch The Video
A Los Angeles neighborhood was left in chaos after neighbors witnessed a disgruntled driver aggressively plowing a dump truck directly into his ex-wife's home.
OK! obtained an exclusive recap of Deputy Curtis Wilson narrating the shocking incident on this segment of On Patrol: Live's "Crime of the Night."
The video began with the concerned residents a housing track screaming and shouting instructions at the driver of a large truck as he seemingly attempted to park his vehicle in the driveway of a South Los Angeles home. However, things took a turn when the suspect drove directly into the home.
As the driver pulled away from the property, he not only appeared to then deliberately crash into a car parked next to the home, but immediately put the truck in reverse so that he could slam into the much smaller vehicle for a second time.
The horrified neighbors could be heard yelling for someone to call the police in the background as the angry ex continued to push the car onto the front lawn, before finally speeding away from the scene leaving behind a trail of destruction.
Authorities did not arrive in time to stop the suspect, who has been identified as 60-year-old Ronald Lee Dunn.
Dunn is currently wanted for vandalism. On Patrol: Live instructs viewers to call Crime Stoppers with any information on Dunn’s whereabouts at 1-800-222-TIPS / 1-800-222-8477.
