Dave Grohl and Wife Jordyn Blum Wear Their Wedding Rings in First Sighting Since Cheating and Baby Scandal
Dave Grohl's wife, Jordyn Blum, appeared to be in good spirits months after her husband confessed to welcoming a baby out of wedlock in September 2024.
The duo was seen together for the first time since Grohl, 56, owned up to his infidelity as he and Blum appear to be working on saving their broken marriage.
On Sunday, February 9, Grohl was spotted being picked up by a smiling Blum, 48, in her BMW after emerging from a house in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
Holding a duffle bag on his shoulder, Grohl and Blum looked like they were in the midst of a deep conversation while the former model covered her face with black sunglasses and wore a slicked-back ponytail.
The spouses were both notably sporting their wedding rings for the outing — which involved a drive to their mutual friend's house for dinner, according to the news outlet.
Grohl and Blum's recent sighting came months after the Foo Fighters frontman admitted in September 2024 that he fathered a child outside of his marriage with a mystery woman.
"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," Grohl — who shares daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, with Blum — said in a social media statement at the time.
He added: "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
While it seemed like Grohl and Blum were headed toward a divorce since the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" singer and his wife ditched their wedding rings following the rockstar's announcement, their recent sighting with the important piece of jewelry implied otherwise.
As of November 2024, Grohl dropped the divorce attorney he had hired ahead of his Instagram message, with a source revealing he was "no longer working with" the legal professional and was "hoping to work things out" with his wife.
A separate insider additionally emphasized how much Grohl "loves his family," insisting he's been prioritizing his wife and kids since his affair was exposed.
"He knows he messed up," the confidante continued of the "Something in the Way" singer, who married Blum in 2003. "It’s one of those situations where you don’t realize what you have until you’re about to lose it. He doesn’t want to lose his family."
