Dave Grohl's Baby Mama Revealed as Rock 'n' Roll Fan — 5 Months After Cheating Scandal Was Exposed
A tattooed music enthusiast has confirmed she is the mother of Dave Grohl's love child who he fathered while still married to wife Jordyn Blum.
Jennifer Young, 38, who lives in Los Angeles, Calif., did not provide details on their current relationship and asked that the baby's name not be publicly shared "because there's some really angry fans" out there.
Young added, "Protecting her identity is really important."
It's also been reported the little girl, who is now nearly 7 months old, was born in early August 2024 and shares the Foo Fighters rocker's last name. However, when asked if Grohl was involved in her life, the 38-year-old told an outlet, "I can't comment."
The mother and daughter have been spotted frequently on walks in the L.A. area.
As OK! previously reported, Grohl confessed to having an affair that resulted in a child in a September 2024 statement shared to social media.
"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he wrote at the time. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."
"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he continued. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
Grohl and Blum tied the knot in 2003 and they share three daughters of their own together — Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.
Since his cheating scandal made headlines last year, Grohl has reportedly been putting the work in through therapy to try to hold onto his marriage, but according to an insider, it hasn't been an easy road.
"He’s gone from being rock god to scumbag overnight, it’s changed the dynamic and he hates it," the insider explained. "He admits he was wrong, but he’s under total scrutiny, he has no freedom."
"He’s offering up phone text messages and constantly apologizing and going to therapy," the insider added on the steps Grohl has been taking to restore trust in his more than 20-year marriage. "He’s trying to be a good dad, but at the same time it’s frustrating and he doesn’t understand that these things can take months, even years to fix."
The New York Post reported the details about Young and the baby's birthdate.