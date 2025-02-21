or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Breaking News
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Dave Grohl's Baby Mama Revealed as Rock 'n' Roll Fan — 5 Months After Cheating Scandal Was Exposed

Photo of Dave Grohl
Source: MEGA

Dave Grohl welcomed a baby girl outside of wedlock in August 2024.

By:

Feb. 21 2025, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

A tattooed music enthusiast has confirmed she is the mother of Dave Grohl's love child who he fathered while still married to wife Jordyn Blum.

Jennifer Young, 38, who lives in Los Angeles, Calif., did not provide details on their current relationship and asked that the baby's name not be publicly shared "because there's some really angry fans" out there.

Article continues below advertisement
dave grohls baby mama revealed months cheating scandal
Source: MEGA

The mother of Dave Grohl's youngest child is 38-year-old Jennifer Young.

Article continues below advertisement

Young added, "Protecting her identity is really important."

It's also been reported the little girl, who is now nearly 7 months old, was born in early August 2024 and shares the Foo Fighters rocker's last name. However, when asked if Grohl was involved in her life, the 38-year-old told an outlet, "I can't comment."

The mother and daughter have been spotted frequently on walks in the L.A. area.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl.
Source: MEGA

Dave Grohl claimed he's working to save his marriage after the cheating scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Grohl confessed to having an affair that resulted in a child in a September 2024 statement shared to social media.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he wrote at the time. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he continued. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

MORE ON:
Breaking News

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
dave grohl celebrate christmas wife daughters cheating scandal
Source: MEGA

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum have been married since 2003.

Article continues below advertisement

Grohl and Blum tied the knot in 2003 and they share three daughters of their own together — Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

Since his cheating scandal made headlines last year, Grohl has reportedly been putting the work in through therapy to try to hold onto his marriage, but according to an insider, it hasn't been an easy road.

Article continues below advertisement
dave grohls baby mama revealed months cheating scandal
Source: MEGA

Dave Grohl is the frontman for the Foo Fighters.

Article continues below advertisement

"He’s gone from being rock god to scumbag overnight, it’s changed the dynamic and he hates it," the insider explained. "He admits he was wrong, but he’s under total scrutiny, he has no freedom."

"He’s offering up phone text messages and constantly apologizing and going to therapy," the insider added on the steps Grohl has been taking to restore trust in his more than 20-year marriage. "He’s trying to be a good dad, but at the same time it’s frustrating and he doesn’t understand that these things can take months, even years to fix."

The New York Post reported the details about Young and the baby's birthdate.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.