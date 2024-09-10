Dave Grohl Confesses to Fathering Baby Girl With Another Woman as He Works to 'Regain' Wife's 'Trust and Forgiveness'
Dave Grohl confessed to having a baby "outside of his marriage" to his wife of 21 years.
On Tuesday, September 10, the Foo Fighters lead singer took to Instagram and confirmed he plans to be a part of his child's life as he continues to work on his relationship with wife Jordyn Blum.
"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he wrote. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."
"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he continued. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
Grohl did not provide any further details on his newborn or her mother.
Grohl tied the knot with Blum in 2003 and the pair shares three children together — Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. Prior to his marriage with Blum, he was married to Jennifer Youngblood from 1994 to 1997. He later confessed their relationship ended due to infidelity.
Although little is known about his extramarital affair or his new daughter, the musician has always been candid about his views on fatherhood.
"Jordyn and Violet are anchors that keep me from completely disappearing," Grohl told The Guardian of his wife and eldest daughter in 2007.
Two years later, the rocker opened up on how becoming a dad changed his desire to travel for months at a time for his bustling career.
"I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don't like being away from my kids for more than 12 days," he told TIME in a 2009 interview. "It's changed everything that I do, When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It's inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting."
He also comically joked in a viral TikTok that his kids "don't f---ing care" he's a rockstar.
"My kids don't give a s--- if I'm in the Foo Fighters," he said. "They're like, 'Daddy, I need a smoothie. Now."