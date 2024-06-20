Dave Portnoy's Shocking Cancer Diagnosis: Barstool Sports Founder Reveals He Had Surgery to Remove Mole From His Neck

The businessman, 47, later took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal more details about what he's been going through.

“I did have cancer. I beat it. It wasn’t the serious kind thank god. I can’t tell if [Rico] Bosco thinks cancer is funny or not,” Portnoy wrote on social media alongside a video that showed him talking to Bosco and Dan Katz.

Bosco said he was in the dark about Portnoy's diagnosis.