Dave Portnoy's Shocking Cancer Diagnosis: Barstool Sports Founder Reveals He Had Surgery to Remove Mole From His Neck
Dave Portnoy revealed he beat cancer in a shocking announcement made on Wednesday, June 19.
“A lot of pressure. This is all that matters. We’ve been waiting for all season,” Portnoy, who was wearing a bandage on his neck, said on The Dozen Trivia. “I have cancer, by the way. No big deal.”
The businessman, 47, later took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal more details about what he's been going through.
“I did have cancer. I beat it. It wasn’t the serious kind thank god. I can’t tell if [Rico] Bosco thinks cancer is funny or not,” Portnoy wrote on social media alongside a video that showed him talking to Bosco and Dan Katz.
Bosco said he was in the dark about Portnoy's diagnosis.
“Because I don’t make a big show of it,” Portnoy replied.
Of course, people were elated to hear Portnoy's happy news. One person wrote, "Glad to hear it and beating cancer is always worth celebrating. The W's continue!" while another said, "Yea Dave; regardless of the severity, happy for you brother. My daughter(16) was diagnosed with a terminal cancer early this year. We're taking things one day at a time and enjoying the small things in life together. Stay blessed!"
"I know Miss Peaches doesn't think cancer is funny and is beyond happy you beat it," a third person said, referring to Portnoy's dog.
Elsewhere in a recent episode of "The BFFs Pod," Portnoy said he had a mole on his neck removed.
"I've had a heart attack, cancer and stung by bees, beat it all," Portnoy joked.
"I went to a doctor, did a skin thing, they scrape it, and one of them came back cancerous; got to take it out," Portnoy added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
He later revealed he kept the diagnosis to himself.
"I didn't even tell anyone I was doing it. It was all part of my master plan. God forbid the [Boston] Celtics lost last night, I was going to be like ‘I have cancer. I don't want to talk about it.' But they won," he said.
"It's almost like they know I'm going to call myself a cancer survivor," Portnoy said, referring to how his Barstool hosts didn't notice the bandage on his neck. "I was getting close to the point I was going to re-cut this thing open and just start bleeding until somebody would be like, ‘What is going on?’ This is a huge f------- scar, and nobody's saying anything."