Kevin Jonas Undergoes Successful Surgery to Remove Skin Cancer From His Head: 'Get Those Moles Checked'
This is an "S.O.S." — Kevin Jonas has skin cancer.
The Jonas Brothers band member revealed his shocking health diagnosis via Instagram on Tuesday, June 11, as he encouraged his fans to visit their doctors for annual check-ups.
"So today, I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head," he explained in a video taken from his car while on his way to have surgery.
According to the Mayo Clinic, basal Cell carcinoma is a form of skin cancer that "occurs most often on areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun, such as your head and neck."
In the clip, Jonas zoomed in on a small mole located near his hair line, as he explained: "Yes, that is a actual little skin cancer guy that just started to grow. And now, I have to get surgery to remove it. So, here we go."
The video transitioned into Jonas awake post-operation, stating, "all right, I'm all done."
"Now, it's time to heal and home," he declared, adding: "Make sure to get those moles checked, people."
The dad-of-two — who shares Alena, 10, and Valentina, 7, with his wife, Danielle — was flooded with warm wishes in the comments section of the post.
"You just scared us a bunch!!! Happy to know you're recovering, i love you so much and wish you a lot of health!" a fan expressed, as another added, "thank God it was early detected 🙏🏽 You got me shaking! Get well soon lovey, praying for you 💗."
"Very VERY thankful you’re so aware of skin changes! The fact it can just pop up is terrifying. I’m glad you caught it so early. Heal up! ❤️," a third supporter penned, while the Skin Cancer Foundation commented: "So sorry to hear about your BCC, Kevin. Thank you for raising awareness. Early detection is key. Wishing you the best on your recovery journey. 🫶🏽."
Numerous celebrities have been open and honest with their skin cancer struggles lately, as many A-listers attempt to help fans catch signs of the disease before it's too late.
Just last month, Christie Brinkley shared how she discovered her diagnosis during an appearance on TODAY.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star was at the dermatologist for her daughter's appointment when she decided to ask the doctor to quickly check a spot on her forehead — a similar location to where the basal cell carcinoma was found on Jonas' face.
"He looked and he goes, 'We've got to do a biopsy immediately. This is something.' Then the biopsy came back [as] cancer," she recalled of the scary situation. "They took care of it, and luckily, my hair grows in that direction, but the scar is barely noticeable."