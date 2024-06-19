Kate Middleton Is 'Doing What's Best for Her' After Attending Trooping the Colour Amid Cancer Battle
Kate Middleton returned to the spotlight on Saturday, June 15, for Trooping the Colour, as the Princess of Wales took a break from duties amid her cancer treatment.
"She has been doing what’s right for her and recovering privately at home. She is dealing with it the best she can," a source told an outlet.
Kate and King Charles are battling cancer at the same time, and Alisa Anderson thinks the royal family is dealing with a challenging period.
"The monarchy is going through one of the most difficult sets of challenges," Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary said. "But it just felt like a corner had been turned."
Kate, Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wowed royal watchers during their balcony appearance.
"There were three generations there," historian Sally Bedell Smith said. "It was a perfect way for Kate to reenter the public sphere at this event, which is so full of tradition going back hundreds of years and is a symbol of the continuity of the royal family."
"Family is really important to the Princess of Wales, and she wanted to be there to support her family," a source added.
Kate posted on Instagram for the first time since announcing she has cancer to confirm she would be at Trooping the Colour.
"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," the princess wrote in a caption uploaded on Friday, June 14.
Kate is currently undergoing chemotherapy and admitted that it takes a toll on her.
"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."
"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she said. "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."
Experts and sources spoke to People.