David Beador Drops Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife Lesley Amid Domestic Violence Accusations

David Beador has taken a significant step in his tumultuous relationship with estranged wife Lesley Beador by dropping a restraining order that he filed last month amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

In court documents obtained by a news outlet, David, 60, requested that a judge dismiss the protective order after being granted one in June. The court promptly honored his request, resulting in the expiration of the order mandating that Lesley stay 100 yards away from him and vacate their Newport Beach, Calif., home.

Last month, David claimed that Lesley, 41, "physically attacked [him], gouging large chunks of skin out of [his] arm" and repeatedly hitting his face during a reported altercation on June 11.

He alleged that Lesley also accused him of biting her after she put her fingers in his mouth.