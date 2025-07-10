David Beador Drops Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife Lesley Amid Domestic Violence Accusations
David Beador has taken a significant step in his tumultuous relationship with estranged wife Lesley Beador by dropping a restraining order that he filed last month amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.
In court documents obtained by a news outlet, David, 60, requested that a judge dismiss the protective order after being granted one in June. The court promptly honored his request, resulting in the expiration of the order mandating that Lesley stay 100 yards away from him and vacate their Newport Beach, Calif., home.
Last month, David claimed that Lesley, 41, "physically attacked [him], gouging large chunks of skin out of [his] arm" and repeatedly hitting his face during a reported altercation on June 11.
He alleged that Lesley also accused him of biting her after she put her fingers in his mouth.
"Lesley has physically abused me on several occasions and only a small portion of those incidents have been detailed in previous domestic violence actions," the court filing stated.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Moreover, David expressed concerns about Lesley's motives for their marriage, asserting, "I have always been concerned that Lesley's relationship with me has been primarily based upon her desire to live a luxurious standard of living. In our case [it’s] not just a cliché that Lesley married me for my money. In our case it is a fact, she has made that very clear to me literally."
David referred to their marriage as full of "many ups and downs," noting prior divorce petitions and domestic violence restraining orders that have marked their relationship.
Notably, Lesley filed her own restraining order request against David last year, alleging that he sent "harassing texts" and exhibited "very scary … meltdowns," claims he denied.
Despite the domestic turmoil, the couple was spotted together in Montana at the Montage Big Sky Resort on July 2, suggesting the complexities of their relationship continue to unfold.
David and Lesley married in 2020 and share a 4-year-old daughter, Anna Love. They filed for divorce in 2022. David was previously married to Shannon Beador for 19 years from 2000 to 2019, and they share three daughters.