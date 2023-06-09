Shannon Beador's Ex-Husband David's Wife Files for Restraining Order Citing 'Harassment and Hostile Behavior’

“Mr. Beador begged my mother not to press charges or get a restraining order so she did not do so. My mother sometimes stays with me to watch Anna in my home and Mr. Beador has expressed that he 'hates her.' He has called my mother derogatory names and called her fat many times both to my mother and to me,” Lesley — whom David married in 2020 following his 2017 split from the Bravo star— alleged in court documents.

“I believe my mother is in great bodily harm and is continually harassed by Mr. Beador,” she continued in the legal documents, while also asking for protection for her two other children from a previous relationship.