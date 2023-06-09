Shannon Beador's Ex-Husband David's Wife Files for Restraining Order Citing 'Harassment and Hostile Behavior’
Shannon Beador's ex-husband's David Beador's recent split just got nasty.
According to legal documents obtained by Radar, his estranged spouse, Lesley Beador, filed a petition on June 6, asking the court to order David to stay 100 yards away from her and their 2-year-old daughter, Anna, after he allegedly got physical with Lesley's mother in February.
“Mr. Beador begged my mother not to press charges or get a restraining order so she did not do so. My mother sometimes stays with me to watch Anna in my home and Mr. Beador has expressed that he 'hates her.' He has called my mother derogatory names and called her fat many times both to my mother and to me,” Lesley — whom David married in 2020 following his 2017 split from the Bravo star— alleged in court documents.
“I believe my mother is in great bodily harm and is continually harassed by Mr. Beador,” she continued in the legal documents, while also asking for protection for her two other children from a previous relationship.
The 38-year-old also alleged the 58-year-old “called my children derogatory names, has yelled in their faces and has kicked them out of our marital home many times.”
According to the court filing, Lesley claimed David owns three rifles, but she doesn’t know where they are located, and she also asked that he be made to submit to drug tests as well as a psychiatric evaluation. “Despite exchanges being at the Laguna Beach Police Department, David presents as erratic, volatile, angry, hostile, uncooperative, shaky, threatening, and not of sound mind," she claimed.
The mother-of-three requested child and spousal support as well as $15k for her team of lawyers.
David has denied Lesley's accusations and filed for his own restraining order. The judge in the case granted both requests for a temporary restraining order and a hearing is set to take place in September.