Drama Unfolds: Shannon Beador's Ex-Husband David Files Restraining Order Against Lesley Amid Shocking Allegations
David Beador, the estranged husband of Shannon Beador from Real Housewives of Orange County, is making headlines after filing a temporary restraining order against his wife, Lesley Beador, over claims of abuse.
On June 17, David, 60, sought legal protection against Lesley, 41, with whom he shares a daughter, Anna Love Beador. He is asking the court to require Lesley to stay at least 100 yards away from him, his home and his workplace, except during custody exchanges. David proposes they continue to share custody of Anna.
In his petition, David requests that Lesley enroll in a batterer intervention program and that she vacate his mansion in Newport Beach, Calif., "I own the home. My business is located in Orange County. Lesley is currently staying at our Mont. residence for the summer," he stated.
The estranged couple has previously filed restraining orders against each other during their messy ongoing divorce. Lesley filed for a temporary protective order against David on June 9, alleging physical abuse.
"Lesley and I have had many ups and downs in our marital relationship, with prior [divorce petitions] filed and dismissed and domestic violence restraining orders," David told the court. "I have always been concerned that Lesley's relationship with me has been primarily based upon her desire to live a luxurious standard of living."
David claimed that Lesley married him for financial gain, saying, "In our case [it's] not just a cliché that Lesley married me for my money. In our case, it is a fact; she has made that very clear to me literally."
He accused her of manipulating their daughter to "extract more money from" him and to "persuade me [to] dismiss my prior domestic violence actions."
Last year, Lesley also filed for a restraining order against David, stating he had been verbally abusive and created a hostile environment for their daughter. Lesley claimed he was extremely jealous and filed for divorce alongside her restraining order.
In his latest filings, David stated, "Lesley has physically abused me on several occasions and only a small portion of those incidents have been detailed in previous domestic violence actions." He characterized her as a "pathological liar" who would say anything to benefit herself. David described enduring "countless incidents of domestic violence and abuse" to ensure frequent contact with his daughter.
He recounted a trip planned to New York earlier in June, where an argument erupted after a friend complimented him in front of Lesley. "We started to argue back and forth, made several demeaning comments and she was again attempting to provoke me as she has done on many occasions in the past," David explained.
"During our argument, Lesley physically attacked me, gouging large chunks of skin out of my arm," he said, attaching photos of his alleged injuries taken days after the incident. "It should be further noted that during the altercation, Lesley actually shoved her fingers into my mouth attempting to silence me and later developed a self-serving narrative that I unilaterally bit her fingers!"
David detailed that Lesley had also cornered him in the bathroom and "forcefully slapped" him at least four times across the face, leading to their canceled family trip. Following the argument, she left their California home for Montana.
David claimed Lesley accused him of being gay due to spending time with a friend. "I am not gay," he insisted. His petition further discussed a canceled purchase of a "very expensive necklace," which upset Lesley, ultimately leading her to threaten him with her own restraining order.
The court has granted David's request for a temporary restraining order. A hearing to determine if it will become permanent is set for later this month.
On the same day David filed for divorce, he also requested joint legal and physical custody of Anna, citing "irreconcilable differences." He aims to enforce the prenuptial agreement from their marriage, which entitles Lesley to $10,000 per month in support for half the duration of their marriage.
David and Shannon, who share three daughters of their own, were married from 2000 to 2017.