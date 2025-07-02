Drama Unfolds: Shannon Beador's Ex-Husband David Files Restraining Order Against Lesley Amid Shocking Allegations

"Lesley and I have had many ups and downs in our marital relationship, with prior [divorce petitions] filed and dismissed and domestic violence restraining orders," David told the court. "I have always been concerned that Lesley's relationship with me has been primarily based upon her desire to live a luxurious standard of living."

David claimed that Lesley married him for financial gain, saying, "In our case [it's] not just a cliché that Lesley married me for my money. In our case, it is a fact; she has made that very clear to me literally."

He accused her of manipulating their daughter to "extract more money from" him and to "persuade me [to] dismiss my prior domestic violence actions."