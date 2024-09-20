David Beckham Admits It Was 'Absolutely' Love at First Sight With Wife Victoria: 'She Was Beautiful and Charming'
From the moment their eyes met, it was clear that David Beckham, 49, and Victoria Beckham, 50, were destined to be together.
The former professional football player revealed that the instant he saw the singer at a football match — when he was playing for Manchester United — he realized she was The One.
When People asked David if it was love at first sight with his now-wife, he replied, “Absolutely.”
"Well, of course. She was a Spice Girl, s---, beautiful, and charming," the sports icon continued.
Beyond their initial spark, David went on to gush over how his wife has inspired his evolving style.
"She always gave me that confidence and, and she still does now, even after 27 years,” he shared. “She still gives me that confidence that, you know, wanting to look good and wanting to feel good."
"To be honest, she always looks good. It's a good problem but it's a problem. She always looks great. So it's a pretty easy job for me," he continued.
- Meghan Markle Ends Beckham Battle: Duchess' Shock Colombia Tour Gesture Toward Victoria Silences Feud Talk
- 20 Brave Stars Who Battle Mental Illness: From Ben Affleck to Roseanne Barr and More
- Sussex Support Meltdown: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Deserted by High-Profile Pals Amid Popularity Collapse
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Taking his spouse’s fashion advice, on Saturday, August 24, David shared a photo of himself shirtless on Instagram. He was seen lifting weights while sporting a pair of light blue shorts and a bright orange top tucked into his waistband.
“My wife said my Orange vest was to bright so I took it off 🤔🧡🧡 judging my workout clothes @victoriabeckham you know u love it really 🧡🧡sorry @mrbobbyrich not my best form this was the 6th set 🤬,” the caption read.
The two, who share four children: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12, have been married for more than two decades and keep the spark alive by playfully teasing each other on social media.
When the pair celebrated their 25th anniversary on July 4, Victoria took to Instagram to share a series of photos of their wedding celebrations throughout the years.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Looking back on the days leading up to our wedding 25 years ago brings back so many amazing memories… I love you so much @DavidBeckham!! Kisses,” she wrote.