'Nepo-Baby' Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham Defends Himself Against Haters: 'I Can’t Help How I Was Born'

By:

Jun. 10 2024, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham was born to be famous — literally.

In a new interview with InStyle, the eldest son of David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, reflected on being a "nepo-baby" and what it was like growing up in the spotlight.

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham opened up about being a 'nepo-baby' during a recent interview.

"I mean, I can’t help how I was born," the 25-year-old admitted, as he expressed gratitude toward his celebrity mom and dad.

"I couldn’t ask for better parents and I’m just trying to work my a-- off and trying to make a name for myself. That’s all I can say, really," explained Brooklyn — who frequently shares videos of himself cooking to social media and has also dabbled in modeling, photography and soccer, like his athletic dad.

Brooklyn is the eldest son of David Beckham and his wife, Victoria.

He continued: "I think what I wanted for so long — especially the last few years — is I really wanted to make a name for myself."

Brooklyn is aware being famous comes with a price, as he acknowledged, "I'm always going to have haters and that's fine, and it's probably going to get worse."

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham tied the knot with his wife, Nicola, in 2022.

Still, Brooklyn "wouldn’t change anything," he insisted.

"Everyone’s always like, 'How is it like to have famous parents?' I’m like, 'Honestly, they’re just my mum and dad.' I don’t think of them any other way," Brooklyn added.

Being a nepo-baby is something his future kids will have to experience someday — and that day might come sooner than fans think.

Elsewhere in the interview, Brooklyn hinted at welcoming children with his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham in the near future.

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham has two younger brothers and one little sister.

"I always wanted to be a young dad, but, obviously, [it’s] up to my wife. My wife really wants kids as well. So soon, hopefully," confessed Brooklyn — who is the eldest of four Beckham children, including his younger brothers, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, as well as his little sister, Harper, 12.

Brooklyn's kids won't grow up with just the last name Beckham, however, as he and Nicola opted to hyphenate their surnames when tying the knot in 2022.

"I wanted to honor my wife’s last name as well," Brooklyn detailed regarding his decision to change his name from Brooklyn Beckham to Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham following his nuptials more than two years ago.

"We thought about it for so long and we were just like, 'When we have kids, we would love to have little Peltz-Beckhams running about,'" he recalled. "I just thought it was a cute idea to have both, two last names."

