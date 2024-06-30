Together Forever! David and Victoria Beckham's Most Adorable Moments: Photos
"I am blessed to have a wonderful husband and beautiful, healthy, happy children. We always make time for each other as a couple and as a family. David and I have nothing to prove," the former Spice Girl, 50, said about her connection with the former soccer player, 49, in a 2020 interview.
Victoria and David, who began dating in 1997, have continued to be on the same page when it comes to the values they want to instill in their kids. "David and I both have a strong work ethic and I believe that’s a good example to set our children," she noted.
"David and I explain to the children what privileged lives they lead. We tell them that in many places in the world children are hungry, homeless and sick. They all understand how important it is to help others. Romeo ran the children’s marathon earlier this year and raised an amazing amount of money through sponsorship, which he divided between David’s charity and UNAIDS," the fashion designer emphasized.
More than anything else, the two have encouraged each other to be better and keep moving toward their goals in life. "My husband constantly inspires me and guides me. He has done so much good work," Victoria noted. "I look up to him and have the utmost respect and admiration for all that he has achieved."
As for the patriarch, he's equally as taken with his longtime wife. "We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children," David noted in a 2017 interview on BBC radio.
"Do you go through tough times? Of course. That's part of relationships. It's part of marriages. It's part of having children. It's part of having responsibilities," he added.
Scroll through the photos below to seeDavid and Victoria Beckham's most adorable moments.
David and Victoria cozied up while basking in the sun together.
The happy pair looked as chic as ever as they posed before a night out.
- Meghan Markle Was Denied Request for Free Clothes and Handbags From Victoria Beckham, Spills Author
- 'Deluded' Meghan Markle Became 'Irritated' When She Found Out Victoria Beckham Was 'Considerably' Wealthier Than Her, Claims Author
- David and Victoria Beckham's Marriage Deteriorated Into a 'Business Relationship,' Explosive New Book Claims
Victoria grabbed a piggyback ride from David before sipping on champagne.
The parents-of-four rocked matching pairs of bunny ears while relaxing in the sun.
David and Victoria packed on the PDA during a sweet moment together.
Grazia conducted the 2020 interview with Victoria.