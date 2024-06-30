Together Forever! David and Victoria Beckham's Most Adorable Moments: Photos

"I am blessed to have a wonderful husband and beautiful, healthy, happy children. We always make time for each other as a couple and as a family. David and I have nothing to prove," the former Spice Girl, 50, said about her connection with the former soccer player, 49, in a 2020 interview.

Victoria and David, who began dating in 1997, have continued to be on the same page when it comes to the values they want to instill in their kids. "David and I both have a strong work ethic and I believe that’s a good example to set our children," she noted.

"David and I explain to the children what privileged lives they lead. We tell them that in many places in the world children are hungry, homeless and sick. They all understand how important it is to help others. Romeo ran the children’s marathon earlier this year and raised an amazing amount of money through sponsorship, which he divided between David’s charity and UNAIDS," the fashion designer emphasized.