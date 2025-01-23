or
David Beckham Says He's 'Always Been There' for Pal Prince William Amid Prince Harry Feud Rumors

David Beckham spoke about his friendship with Prince William at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

Jan. 23 2025, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

Has David Beckham replaced Prince Harry?

On Tuesday, January 21, the former soccer star, 49, spoke about his friendship with Prince William, 42, amid rumors the feud with his brother has worsened.

'Over the years, I’ve done a lot with the Prince of Wales,' David Beckham said of his friendship with Prince William.

“Over the years, I’ve done a lot with the Prince of Wales,” the retired soccer star said at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

“I’ve always been there when he’s asked me to get involved with things. Whether it be veterans, whether it be the London Air Ambulance Service, which we raised funds to get two new helicopters for London,” the athlete said of working alongside the heir to the throne and his father, King Charles, 76.

Beckham noted: “These are the things … when I was a kid, I used to see the helicopters going over, and you knew exactly what they were going to do. They were on their way to an emergency. So to be involved in that has always been a ‘yes’ for me.”

“Whenever the Prince of Wales sends me a message and says, ‘I need you to do this,’ or ‘Be there,’ it’s always a ‘yes,’” he added.

David Beckham said he is always involved if Prince William needs him.

The star — who is married to former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham — also discussed his involvement with Charles’ charity, The King’s Trust. David was appointed an ambassador to the organization — which provides resources and support to U.K. citizens between the ages of 11 and 30 — in June.

“When the king asked me to be part of his foundation, I was very honored, very privileged,” he stated, adding his mother “burst into tears” when he told her the good news.

“Our king is an incredible man,” David shared.

As OK! previously reported, Prince Harry, 40, caused family tension by leaving his royal duties in 2020 and moving to California with his wife, Meghan Markle.

David Beckham said he was 'very honored, very privileged' to be involved in King Charles' charity, The King’s Trust.

Years later, Harry, William and Charles reportedly still have a tumultuous relationship.

“It didn't make a whole deal of sense when they only met for half an hour the first time when he came over immediately," Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News about Harry and Charles' February 2024 meeting. “When the king meets David Beckham and not Harry, it speaks for itself."

“There is a big rift in the royal family, and there remains a big rift," the expert continued.

While it has been difficult for Harry to break back into the Windsor side of the brood, he’s begun building up relationships on Princess Diana’s side of the clan.

Prince William and Prince Harry have been at odds since the latter left the royal family in 2020.

In May, Diana’s siblings were present when Harry returned to London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

“Harry is fostering contacts with the Spencers because they supported the Invictus service at St Paul's, and we know that there's contact there and closeness that there doesn't seem to be with the royal family except with Eugenie in [Portugal]," a source explained to a news outlet.

Daily Mail reported on David's remarks.

