Prince William Met With Pal David Beckham During Prince Harry's 'Triumphant' WellChild Awards Appearance Amid Family Feud
Prince Harry returned to London on Monday, September 30, for the WellChild Awards, but the Duke of Sussex wasn't accompanied by Meghan Markle, Prince William or any members of the royal family.
Harry's rift with Wiliam was highlighted during his outing, as the Prince of Wales met with longtime friend David Beckham to show the soccer star the new London Air Ambulance helicopters instead of seeing his brother.
While speaking to the crowd, Harry admitted the children WellChild serves "never fails to inspire" him.
He later noted they "remind us all of the strength of the human spirit."
The father-of-two's time in the U.K. reminded fans and critics of his commitment to service, with one outlet calling his speech "triumphant."
The Duke of Sussex has been a patron of the organization since 2007, and he continues to work with WellChild despite stepping down from his senior royal position in 2020.
Aside from his charitable efforts, Harry and Beckham once shared their own bromance, but rumors began to spread of the two falling out once the prince relocated to California. OK! previously reported royal biographer Angela Levin shared Harry was first introduced to David's wife, Victoria Beckham, while on a trip with King Charles.
"Let me tell you one thing about Victoria, Prince Harry met her just after his mother died," Levin told GB News. "His father had to go to South Africa, and they were with the Spice Girls."
"He met her, and there's pictures of him holding her hand. He said to me when I was interviewing him that it was the best day of his life," she revealed. "And so they invited them to Highgrove. He said to me, 'That was the second best day of my life.'"
David has attended royal family gatherings for years, and the sports icon and Charles have also developed a friendship.
"King Charles loves him, they've got lots in common now. They both love having bees and making their own honey," Levin noted of their hobby.
"And David's moved very close to Highgrove, where the King lives, so it's very easy to talk about. But also he's been looking for somebody who would be help running his charity, the King's Charity," she explained. "And he's a working man who actually has come up from the bottom and actually done it all himself."
"Beckham would be marvelous at helping these people, doing all that," she concluded.
According to a source, the Beckhams and Sussexes had a tiff after Victoria was accused of leaking information about Meghan Markle.
"Harry was very polite, but obviously it was a pretty awkward exchange and David was mortified," a source told a publication.
"Inexplicably, [Meghan] feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it," they added.
Before their rumored spat, David raved about William and Harry in an interview.
"They're two people who have grown up in the spotlight and the respect that I have for them, and that people in our country and all over the world have for them, is amazing," David said. "I have a huge amount of respect for William and Harry because of what they've been through from a very young age."
“They're a credit obviously to their mom and everyone in the royal family," he added.
