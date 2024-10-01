Prince William Met With Pal David Beckham During Prince Harry's 'Triumphant' WellChild Awards Appearance Amid Family Feud

Aside from his charitable efforts, Harry and Beckham once shared their own bromance, but rumors began to spread of the two falling out once the prince relocated to California. OK! previously reported royal biographer Angela Levin shared Harry was first introduced to David's wife, Victoria Beckham, while on a trip with King Charles.

"Let me tell you one thing about Victoria, Prince Harry met her just after his mother died," Levin told GB News. "His father had to go to South Africa, and they were with the Spice Girls."

"He met her, and there's pictures of him holding her hand. He said to me when I was interviewing him that it was the best day of his life," she revealed. "And so they invited them to Highgrove. He said to me, 'That was the second best day of my life.'"