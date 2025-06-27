Soccer Star David Beckham Hospitalized With Arm Injury, Wife Victoria Reveals

David Beckham was hospitalized as his arm was seen in a sling.

She captioned the post: “Get well soon, daddy.”

Victoria Beckham shared a picture of her husband on her Instagram Story, lying in a hospital bed with his arm in a sling.

She shared a second photo of his hand holding a bracelet that said, “Get well soon.”

Other than those two pictures, no details were provided regarding David’s injury.

In May 2023, David broke his wrist during a football match between England and South Africa. Years later, he was in “unbearable pain” and discovered there was a screw embedded in his wrist that was supposed to dissolve. He had surgery at the time to remove it.