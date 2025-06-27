Soccer Star David Beckham Hospitalized With Arm Injury, Wife Victoria Reveals
Feel better, David Beckham!
Victoria Beckham shared a picture of her husband on her Instagram Story, lying in a hospital bed with his arm in a sling.
She captioned the post: “Get well soon, daddy.”
David Beckham's Hospitalization
She shared a second photo of his hand holding a bracelet that said, “Get well soon.”
Other than those two pictures, no details were provided regarding David’s injury.
In May 2023, David broke his wrist during a football match between England and South Africa. Years later, he was in “unbearable pain” and discovered there was a screw embedded in his wrist that was supposed to dissolve. He had surgery at the time to remove it.
Family Feud
David’s hospitalization comes amid his eldest son, Brooklyn, being estranged from their family. While there were rumors regarding family tension, Brooklyn seemingly confirmed them when he posted a tribute to David’s mother, Sandra, for her birthday on June 26. When it was David’s 50th birthday last month, Brooklyn stayed radio silent on social media.
For Sandra’s birthday, he shared a throwback picture of himself and his grandma, writing, “Happy birthday nanny xx love you so much.” Brooklyn also did not attend any of the family celebrations.
However, when David paid tribute to his mother on Instagram, he tagged all of his children in the post, including Brooklyn.
'An Absolute Nightmare'
Aside from the birthday snub, David and Victoria are reportedly furious Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, are getting close to their former pals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
"This is an absolute nightmare for Victoria and David. It’s put them in an incredibly awkward position, especially given how close they are to Prince William and Kate Middleton," an insider shared.
The source continued: "And of course, as everyone knows, there’s a lot of bad blood between Victoria and Meghan so this is just a huge slap in the face and it’s being seen as a major family betrayal."
'Absolutely Furious'
While Brooklyn’s famous parents reportedly want to “read” him the “riot act,” they are a bit hamstrung when it comes to how much they can say because they know it could be filtered back to Meghan,” according to the insider.
"But they’re both absolutely furious," the source confessed. “Victoria is blaming Nicola and is convinced she’s behind this and is actually willing to let Brooklyn off the hook a little. But David isn’t being nearly so soft, he says Brooklyn knows exactly what he’s doing and doesn’t deserve any sort of leniency.”
For his part, David is reportedly “drawing a line in the sand and saying that if Brooklyn doesn’t cut this out immediately and admit the error in his way, he’s willing to give him a long period of isolation."