'Absolute Nightmare': Victoria and David Beckham in 'Awkward’ Position as Son Brooklyn and Wife Nicola Peltz Cozy Up to Ex-Friends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly had enough of their son Brooklyn's games.
The famous couple is allegedly enraged by their eldest child and his wife Nicola Peltz's apparent newfound friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as David and Victoria were previously close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before a rumored falling out last year.
Brooklyn Beckham Befriends Parents' Ex-Pals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Brooklyn and Nicola being buddy-buddy with Harry and Meghan seems like even more of a jab at David and Victoria amid speculation about an intense family feud between the Beckham bunch.
"This is an absolute nightmare for Victoria and David. It’s put them in an incredibly awkward position, especially given how close they are to Prince William and Kate Middleton," a source recently spilled of the parents-of-four — who also share sons Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, as well as a 13-year-old daughter, Harper.
The insider continued: "And of course, as everyone knows, there’s a lot of bad blood between Victoria and Meghan so this is just a huge slap in the face and it’s being seen as a major family betrayal."
David and Victoria Beckham 'Furious' With Son Brooklyn
While David and his wife would "like to read Brooklyn the riot act," the husband and wife are "a bit hamstrung when it comes to how much they can say because they know it could be filtered back to Megan," the confidant explained.
"But they’re both absolutely furious," the source confessed, noting the fashion designer reportedly finds her daughter-in-law at fault in the situation.
"Victoria is blaming Nicola and is convinced she’s behind this and is actually willing to let Brooklyn off the hook a little. But David isn’t being nearly so soft, he says Brooklyn knows exactly what he’s doing and doesn’t deserve any sort of leniency," the insider dished.
Inside the Beckham Family's Rumored Feud
The former soccer star is said to be "drawing a line in the sand and saying that if Brooklyn doesn’t cut this out immediately and admit the error in his way, he’s willing to give him a long period of isolation."
Aside from Brooklyn and Nicola being pals with Harry and Meghan, the eldest Beckham boy and his wife have fueled speculation about an estrangement from the rest of the famous family by skipping out on various important events, including David's 50th birthday party earlier this year.
Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly haven't been participating in family functions due to the 26-year-old's alleged disapproval of Romeo's ex-girlfriend Kim Turnbull — though the couple said to have split earlier this month.
Kim and Brooklyn reportedly were romantic with one another at one point, however, his negative feelings about her and Romeo being an item supposedly has nothing to do with jealousy — but rather a questioning of the model's intentions.