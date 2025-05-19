Victoria Beckham Declares Her Love for Son Brooklyn Amid Rumors He and Wife Nicola Peltz Are Feuding With His Family
Is Victoria Beckham extending an olive branch or trying to cover up the alleged fracture in her family?
Though her and David Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly feuding with his famous brood, the fashion designer uploaded a photo that included her firstborn on Monday, May 19.
Victoria Beckham Includes Son Brooklyn in Family Photo
The picture the former singer chose featured Brooklyn and his siblings: brothers Cruz and Romeo, as well as sister Harper. Victoria's parents were also in the snap.
"We both love you all so much ❤️," she captioned the shot, tagging all of her sons and her mother.
The post was the first time either of Brooklyn's parents tagged him on Instagram in the weeks after the feud rumors started. It's unclear when the photo was taken.
Despite the family-centric upload, a source claimed Brooklyn still isn't speaking with the British power couple.
Why Is Brooklyn Feuding With His Family?
As OK! reported, people initially believed the family was divided over Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull, as it was alleged Kim once dated Brooklyn. However, Cruz clarified on social media, "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."
Fans were shocked when Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, didn't show up to David's recent 50th birthday party, with one source telling a news outlet the drama "is all about Nicola."
"All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time," the source added.
"It's a terribly sad situation and it's been going on for a long time," the insider continued. "They adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn't talking to them. He isn't talking to the family and David and Victoria are heartbroken."
Another source said the drama is Victoria's "worst nightmare."
"The thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights,” explained the insider. "It’s been difficult with Brooklyn since he met Nicola, and there’s no denying that there was a family fallout over their wedding. But Victoria and David have worked hard to get things back on track, so this is a real blow."
Nicola Peltz Isn't Fond of Brooklyn Beckham's 'Narcissistic' Parents
According to a source, Brooklyn's wife has an issue with the "toxic" way her "narcissistic" in-laws treat their son.
The insider claimed the retired soccer star often "verbally berates" Brooklyn, but Victoria tries to sweep it under the rug by showering the pair with love.
While the Bates Motel actress and her husband "have made themselves available for months and months to discuss all of the ongoing drama," David and his wife apparently refuse to meet up "because [Nicola] always talks back to them and stands up for Brooklyn."