Nicola Peltz Felt Victoria Beckham 'Ruined Her Wedding' to Brooklyn After Hijacking First Dance: 'It Wasn't Appropriate'
New details behind Nicola Peltz's rumored feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham have been unveiled.
The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress reportedly has had it out for the fashion designer ever since Victoria allegedly sabotaged Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding day in 2022.
Amid apparent tensions between members of the Beckham family, a source spilled shocking information about what went down between the mother of the groom and Brooklyn's bride when tying the knot more than three years ago.
Victoria Beckham Made Nicola Peltz Cry on Her Wedding Day: Source
According to the insider, Victoria left Nicola "in tears" during her and Brooklyn's wedding reception in Palm Beach after allegedly stealing the Lola actress' spot in the first dance of the evening.
"Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift at the wedding," the source explained, noting how Nicola and Brooklyn had apparently planned to have their first dance as the Latin singer took the microphone.
The confidant continued: "Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, 'The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up...Victoria Beckham!'"
Did Victoria Beckham 'Ruin' Brooklyn and Nicola's Wedding?
After the first dance didn't go Nicola's way, the bride "felt that Victoria ruined her wedding, and couldn't understand why," the insider claimed.
A second source alleged that guests at the wedding were completely stunned when Marc called Victoria's name instead of Nicola's — so much so that brief silence reportedly followed.
"It was such a jaw-dropping moment that it left the whole room in absolute shock — you could hear a pin drop," the confidante recalled.
Victoria Beckham's First Dance With Son Brooklyn Wasn't 'Appropriate'
The entire first dance debacle supposedly made everyone at the celebration uncomfortable, as guests couldn't believe Victoria was slow dancing with her son when the moment should have been with his new wife.
"It wasn't appropriate," the insider dished, claiming everyone saw "Nicola run from the room crying."
"Nicola felt like Victoria did this on purpose, when she knew it was a pre-planned romantic dance meant for Brooklyn and Nicola. What she couldn't understand was why," the confidante confessed.
Beckhams at War
A third source insisted the wedding catastrophe is a main reason there has been an ongoing feud between Brooklyn, Nicola and the rest of the Beckham family.
Nicola's relationship with her mother-in-law isn't completely destroyed, however, as the pair's bond has been up and down in the years since.
"They’ve tried to make peace, but every time they finally have a happy moment, it all falls apart again," the insider explained of Brooklyn and Nicola's rocky dynamic with the Beckham brood. "Brooklyn feels torn. It’s his family and blood, but he’s always had a complicated relationship with his dad. A lot of their relationship has felt like ‘business.'"