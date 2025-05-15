Taking Sides? David and Victoria Beckham's Former Pals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dine With Their Son Brooklyn Amid Beckham Family Feud
Are the Sussexes trying to insert themselves into the Beckham family feud?
As OK! reported, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, are currently not on good terms with his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham, who previously had a falling out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
As the drama heats up, the parents-of-two hosted a dinner party at their Montecito, Calif., home, with Brooklyn and Nicola in attendance.
According to a news outlet, Harry and Meghan weren't trying to publicly take sides in the feud, with a source calling "the timing" of the dinner a "pure coincidence."
"While it was an intimate gathering, there were several additional guests, including VIPs and film executives," the source explained. "Brooklyn and Nicola had a wonderful time and found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring and generous."
Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Feud With His Parents
Rumors of a rift within the Beckham brood started earlier this year, as fans noticed Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from a family photo. The gossip heightened after the young couple didn't attend the retired soccer star's 50th birthday party.
One source told a news outlet of the situation, "This is nothing to do with [Brooklyn] and is all about Nicola. All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time."
"It's a terribly sad situation and it's been going on for a long time," the insider said. "They adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn't talking to them. He isn't talking to the family and David and Victoria are heartbroken."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Another source said the drama is Victoria's "worst nightmare."
“The thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights,” the source shared. "It’s been difficult with Brooklyn since he met Nicola, and there’s no denying that there was a family fallout over their wedding. But Victoria and David have worked hard to get things back on track, so this is a real blow."
Other rumors claimed the tension was due to Brooklyn's brother Romeo dating Kim Turnbull, as it was alleged Kim once dated Brooklyn. However, their brother Cruz insisted Brooklyn and Kim "never" had a romantic relationship.
The Sussexes' Falling Out With Victoria and David Beckham
According to author Tom Bower, the Sussexes' friendship with the parents-of-four soured after the Suits alum allegedly accused the fashion designer of leaking stories to the press.
"She suspected Victoria Beckham of indiscretion," Bower shared in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors. "Harry called David Beckham to repeat the accusation. Outraged, Beckham’s truthful denials damaged their relationship."
Other sources claimed the former actress was jealous and concerned she'd be "upstaged" by the Spice Girls alum due to Victoria's decades of success.