Taking Sides? David and Victoria Beckham's Former Pals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dine With Their Son Brooklyn Amid Beckham Family Feud

Rumors of a rift within the Beckham brood started earlier this year, as fans noticed Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from a family photo. The gossip heightened after the young couple didn't attend the retired soccer star's 50th birthday party.

One source told a news outlet of the situation, "This is nothing to do with [Brooklyn] and is all about Nicola. All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time."

"It's a terribly sad situation and it's been going on for a long time," the insider said. "They adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn't talking to them. He isn't talking to the family and David and Victoria are heartbroken."