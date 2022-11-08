Friendship Never Ends! David Beckham Teases Mini Spice Girls Reunion On Instagram

Athlete David Beckham gave fans what they really, really want this weekend — a sweet glimpse at a mini Spice Girls reunion!

On Monday, November 8, the star athlete took to Instagram with an adorable video depicting wife Victoria Beckham celebrating bandmate Geri Halliwell Horner’s 50th birthday alongside fellow Spice Girls Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton, all dancing to their hit song “Say You’ll Be There.”