Mel C Almost Got Kicked Out Of The Spice Girls After She Told Victoria Beckham To 'F**k Off'

The claws were out! Mel C (real name Melanie Chisholm) revealed that she was almost kicked out of the Spice Girls after she yelled at Victoria Beckham.

At the time, the 48-year-old singer and her four other bandmates — Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Beckham — were invited to the Brit Awards in 1996, and while they were signed to to Virgin Records, they hadn't released any new material.