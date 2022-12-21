David Duchovny Reveals He 'Got To Know' JFK Jr. After Rooming With Him During 1975 School Field Trip: 'We Were Pretty Good Friends'

Over time, The X-Files alum and the politician, who died when his aircraft crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Martha's Vineyard, Mass., on July 16, 1999, got closer.

"Same year, pretty good friends. He was not a teammate, he was not athletic, and he did leave after my freshman year, but we did a school trip to Washington, that year in the fall and I was a new student and they actually roomed me and we spent one night in a hotel in Washington, and I shared a room with Jon, I guess they let the new kid be with Jon. I don't know what it was, but so we got to know each other. We knew each other for that year. I would run into him now and then, especially at Knicks Game in the '90s and see him," he said of their relationship.