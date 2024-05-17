Jenelle Evans Granted 6-Month Domestic Violence Protective Order Against Estranged Ex David Eason

David was also barred from visiting the children's schools and posting about Jenelle on social media. Aside from the keep-away order, he was also asked to surrender any firearms in his possession.

He did not appear to have legal representation at the hearing.

The 32-year-old reality star filed for a legal separation from her ex earlier this year after Jace returned home from spending a few months in foster care. The teenager was taken into CPS custody in November 2023 after several runaway attempts and accusations that David had physically assaulted him by means of strangulation.