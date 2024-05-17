OK Magazine
Jenelle Evans Granted 6-Month Domestic Violence Protective Order Against Estranged Ex David Eason

jenelle evans granted protective order david easonpp
Source: mega
By:

May 17 2024, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

Jenelle Evans was granted a six-month restraining order against her estranged husband David Eason on Thursday, May 16.

The domestic violence protective order states the 35-year-old may not have any type of contact with the mother-of-three and her kids — Jace, 14, Kaiser, 9, and Ensley, 7, who she welcomed with David in 2017.

jenelle evans granted protective order david eason
Source: mega

David Eason and Jenelle Evans went to court on May 16.

David was also barred from visiting the children's schools and posting about Jenelle on social media. Aside from the keep-away order, he was also asked to surrender any firearms in his possession.

He did not appear to have legal representation at the hearing.

The 32-year-old reality star filed for a legal separation from her ex earlier this year after Jace returned home from spending a few months in foster care. The teenager was taken into CPS custody in November 2023 after several runaway attempts and accusations that David had physically assaulted him by means of strangulation.

jenelle evans granted protective order david eason
Source: @J_EVANS1219/INSTAGRAM

Jenelle Evans has three kids — Jace, 14, Kaiser, 9, and Ensley, 7.

Aside from the legal separation and the protective order, Jenelle also petitioned for full custody of Ensley until David agrees to undergo a full psychiatric evaluation to prove he is a fit parent.

The judge did not make a ruling on the 7-year-old's custody situation on Thursday, but a hearing is expected to be scheduled some time in the near future.

jenelle evans granted protective order david eason
Source: @J_EVANS1219/INSTAGRAM

Jenelle Evans filed for legal separation from David Eason earlier this year.

As OK! previously reported, Jenelle claimed that she and their children experienced anxiety due to David's alleged anger issues when he was living at their home.

"He has a history of physically acting out to include punching or hitting holes and walls, throwing objects, stealing items from Jenelle," an excerpt of her court filing read. "These former acts of physical intimidation have given plaintiff PTSD and she is scared this behavior might happen again soon."

jenelle evans ex david eason flailing arms police protective order
Source: @J_EVANS1219/INSTAGRAM

Jenelle Evans accused David Eason of verbal abuse.

She further accused her estranged husband of acts of verbal abuse that went so far as to encourage her to kill herself and to sling homophobic slurs at one of their children.

Additionally, legal documents alleged he would call her a "stupid f------ snitch b----" and say things to her like "your own mother doesn't even love you" and that she should go cry herself to sleep.

Source: OK!

Jenelle's attorney spoke with The Sun about the May 16 hearing.

