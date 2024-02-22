'Teen Mom' Star David Eason to File for Divorce From Jenelle Evans After Being Kicked Out of the House: Source
David Eason reportedly plans to file for divorce from Jenelle Evans after more than six years of marriage.
Although the Teen Mom star stood by her husband's side throughout CPS investigations and child abuse allegations, a source claimed that after her 14-year-old son, Jace, returned home from foster care, she kicked David and his 16-year-old daughter, Maryssa, out of the house.
"David has been staying on Jenelle's boat over the past week, but then on Monday, things began to get heated," the source spilled to a news outlet. "Two days ago, Jenelle started texting Maryssa that since her father was no longer at the house, she could no longer live there, either."
"I've raised you since you were little, but now I have custody of Jace now, and he's my priority," she reportedly said in a text message to the teenager.
"Tuesday night at 9pm, Jenelle knocked on Maryssa's bedroom door, and said to her in person, 'I really need you to find somewhere else to go, you need to leave your room key and go in the morning,'" the source continued, noting that Maryssa went to school the following day, but Jenelle allegedly would not stop texting her about finding a place to live.
The source alleged that when she finally got back from school, she packed up her things and left as well.
"David is supposed to be filing for divorce sometime today," the source added. "His plan is to get ahead of Jenelle filing."
This comes after David was accused of "strangling" Jace in an altercation that occurred some time last year. The charge was initially a misdemeanor, but enough evidence was discovered to bump it up to a felony.
"The defendant unlawfully and willingly did, being the parent of Jace V Evans, who was a child, less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child," a court filing read at the time. "The physical injury inflicted caused marks on their right arm and left and right side of the neck, and was inflicted by other than accidental means."
David and Jenelle tied the knot in 2017 and they share daughter Ensley, 7.
Jenelle acted as a stepparent to Maryssa throughout their relationship, while the 35-year-old is also a step-parent to Jace and the reality star's other son, Kaiser, 9.
The source spoke with The Sun about David and Jenelle's recent marital problems.