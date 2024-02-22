'Teen Mom' Star David Eason to File for Divorce From Jenelle Evans After Being Kicked Out of the House: Source

"Tuesday night at 9pm, Jenelle knocked on Maryssa's bedroom door, and said to her in person, 'I really need you to find somewhere else to go, you need to leave your room key and go in the morning,'" the source continued, noting that Maryssa went to school the following day, but Jenelle allegedly would not stop texting her about finding a place to live.

The source alleged that when she finally got back from school, she packed up her things and left as well.

"David is supposed to be filing for divorce sometime today," the source added. "His plan is to get ahead of Jenelle filing."