David Harbour Drops Out of Tony Gilroy Film 'Behemoth!' Following Emotional 'Stranger Things' Send‑Off
Jan. 7 2026, Published 8:12 p.m. ET
David Harbour has dropped out of the upcoming film Behemoth!, just weeks after wrapping the final season of Stranger Things.
Searchlight Pictures confirmed Harbour's departure and said the studio recast his role, per Variety.
Harbour, 50, was slated to star alongside Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde.
Industry sources told Variety that Harbour's decision stemmed from feeling "overwhelmed" by the intense rollout surrounding Stranger Things Season 5.
This includes the emotional weight of concluding a decade‑long run on the hit Netflix series and the accompanying global press cycle.
Instead of moving directly into another major project, Harbour is reportedly stepping back to rest and recharge.
Behemoth!, a drama, is written and directed by Tony Gilroy, known for the Bourne Identity movies and the Star Wars series Andor.
It follows a musician’s return to Los Angeles and has been described as a love letter to film music and the people who make it.
His decision to leave the film comes soon after Harbour missed the Stranger Things: The Final Season Celebration at the Paley Center in New York City on December 18.
He had been billed to walk the red carpet with his costars and take part in a screening and conversation, but a Paley Center spokesperson said he would “not be present due to a scheduling conflict.”
Inside His Personal Life
Harbour’s personal life has also been the subject of intense media attention.
He and British singer Lily Allen ended their five‑year marriage in 2025. Allen’s album West End Girl, released later that year, drew attention for lyrics widely interpreted as referencing their split and Harbour’s alleged infidelity.
Though neither Harbour nor Allen has detailed the exact nature of their breakup publicly, the album’s content generated online chatter about their relationship dynamics and the period leading up to their separation.
Rumored Mistress Speaks Out
Recently, Natalie Tippett, the woman rumored to be Harbour's mistress, fired back against accusations by Allen.
In a post on December 14, 2025, she addressed the "false narrative" surrounding the alleged affair.
"I was hoping to not speak on this, but I am tired of this false narrative being pushed and circulated," the costume designer stated in her Instagram Stories. "This was such a marginal part of my life, but it’s now turned into a major disruption."
Tippett firmly denied accusations that she had a long-term affair with Harbour.
"I did not have a three-year affair with anyone. I'm unsure why this person wants so badly to pit people against me or create this narrative that we both know is false based on the actual messages that I have saved between us," she explained, seemingly referring to Allen.
She also criticized the singer for referencing their messages in her songs without her consent.
"I feel extremely violated, and I would love to stop getting messages telling me to die and other obscene things," Tippett continued.